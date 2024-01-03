Insight’s Kwesi Pratt Highlights Extreme Security Measures for Ghana’s Electoral Commission

In a recent conversation on Peace FM Kokrokoo, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, has put forth a compelling argument surrounding the security measures in place for the Electoral Commission (EC) officials in Ghana. His critical remarks unveiled a layer of the Ghanaian political sphere that is often overlooked – the extreme security measures provided to the EC officials, pointing to the challenging nature of their roles.

Security Measures: A Reflection of Job Difficulty

Pratt, in his discussion with the show’s host, Kwame Sefa Kayi, didn’t hold back his sentiments about the extreme security measures given to the EC officials. He laid bare the reality of the situation, highlighting that some commissioners are guarded by military personnel, have access to armoured vehicles and their homes are transformed into veritable fortresses after dark. Pratt’s critical perspective serves as a potent reminder of the inherent risks and challenges associated with the EC officials’ roles.

A Sarcastic Jab at the EC’s “Tough” Job

Pratt’s comments didn’t stop there. He further made a sarcastic remark regarding the statement of Dr. Serebuor, an EC official who described the job of the elections management body as “tough.” The sarcasm was evident as Pratt emphasized the extent of the security measures, arguing that these serve as clear indicators of the challenging nature of the EC officials’ jobs.

Controversy Around Security for EC Head

It’s important to mention that the practice of providing military bodyguards specifically to the head of the EC, Jean Mensa, has been met with criticism. Opposition members have voiced concerns, arguing that security measures of such magnitude should be handled by the police, not the military. This ongoing debate further fuels Pratt’s argument and underscores the complexity and intensity of the EC officials’ roles.

In conclusion, Kwesi Pratt Jnr’s commentary on the extensive security measures provided to the EC officials has shed light on the less-discussed aspects of Ghana’s political framework. His critique has unearthed the often overlooked implications of the extreme security measures and pointed to the demanding nature of the EC officials’ roles. It remains to be seen how these revelations will impact the ongoing discussions surrounding the EC’s operations.