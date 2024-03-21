Inside Nigeria's Kidnapping Crisis: Negotiator Reveals Why Ransoms Are Paid Despite Legal Risks

In the grip of a harrowing kidnapping crisis, northern Nigeria faces a grim reality where paying ransoms, albeit illegal, emerges as the only guarantee for the release of loved ones abducted by rampant gangs. Sulaiman (a pseudonym to protect his identity), a hostage negotiator from Kaduna state, sheds light on the controversial but seemingly necessary dealings with kidnappers to save victims, including a recent mass abduction of 280 children. Operating informally, Sulaiman's journey into the world of negotiation began in 2021, spurred by personal loss and propelled by a desperate need to bring abductees home safely.

The Path to Negotiation

Sulaiman's initiation into hostage negotiation was driven by the abduction of his relatives, compelling him to engage with kidnappers he refers to as 'bandits'. Without formal training but armed with patience and empathy, he managed to secure his relatives' freedom. This success story became a beacon of hope for many families, making Sulaiman a go-to person for those ensnared in similar predicaments. His approach, grounded in understanding the kidnappers' motivations—often rooted in poverty and social exclusion—has led to the release of over 200 hostages.

The Complex Web of Kidnapping

Northern Nigeria's kidnapping crisis is a multifaceted problem, with gangs predominantly composed of former cattle herders from the Fulani ethnic group targeting Hausa farming communities. These operations are not just acts of violence but sophisticated money-making schemes, fueled by competition over land and scarce resources. Sulaiman's negotiations often unravel in the Hausa language, bridging a crucial cultural gap that enables dialogue. Despite the inherent dangers of his role and the government's staunch opposition to ransom payments, Sulaiman persists, driven by a deep-seated belief in dialogue over force.

Ransoms: A Necessary Evil?

The outpouring of ransom payments to kidnappers, demanded in cash to evade traceability, poses a significant challenge. Families are frequently forced to crowdfund or sell valuable assets to meet kidnappers' demands, which sometimes include not just money but also motorcycles, alcohol, and cigarettes. Sulaiman's narratives reveal instances where the government, despite public denials, has allegedly made payments, underlining the complex dynamics at play. Amidst this crisis, Sulaiman remains a pivotal figure, embodying the desperate measures families resort to in the absence of viable alternatives to secure their loved ones' freedom.

The ongoing kidnapping crisis in northern Nigeria, with Sulaiman's experiences at its core, underscores a harsh reality: in the face of government inaction and escalating violence, ransom payments, though fraught with legal and moral dilemmas, stand as a grim testament to the lengths families will go to retrieve their loved ones from the clutches of kidnappers. It beckons a broader contemplation on the root causes of this crisis and the urgent need for comprehensive solutions beyond the contentious practice of ransom payments.