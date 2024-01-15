Inside Look: Biden’s Dual-Centered Re-Election Campaign

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign for the 2024 presidency has dual operating centers: one nestled in the corridors of the White House and the other situated in his native Delaware. A tight-knit team of advisors, splitting their time and efforts, are navigating the delicate balance between fulfilling their White House duties and contributing to Biden’s campaign.

The Core Team

Mike Donilon, Biden’s chief strategist, remains ensconced close to the Oval Office, despite discussions about relocating him to campaign headquarters. The President seems to prefer having Donilon within reach, a testament to his strategic prowess. Anita Dunn, a seasoned Democratic operative, is simultaneously managing White House communications and crafting Biden’s re-election message. Jen O’Malley Dillon, the Deputy White House Chief of Staff and former campaign manager, is yet another key player juggling her White House responsibilities with her influential role in the campaign.

Governing and Campaigning: A Delicate Dance

As the 2024 election approaches, the Biden administration find themselves at the crossroads of governance and campaigning. With Biden’s approval ratings dwindling and polls suggesting that Democrats might prefer another candidate, the campaign is working to consolidate its coalition and conserve resources until closer to the election. While some Democrats urge Biden to escalate the campaign, there are internal debates about when to amalgamate the team in one place.

Strategy and Structure: Under the Microscope

There is increasing scrutiny from prominent Democrats over the campaign’s strategy and structure. The campaign is also facing concerns about a barebones operation, seen as unfamiliar with the intricacies of a truly national ground game. Though some of Biden’s allies and operatives argue that these concerns are overstated, there is a palpable tension between the technocratic approach of Obama’s veterans and Biden’s reliance on instincts and party relationships.

All eyes are on President Biden’s re-election campaign as it navigates the tricky intersection of governing and campaigning. The dual centers of gravity, the divided focus of key players, and the looming election create an intriguing narrative of power, strategy, and aspiration.