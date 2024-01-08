en English
Nigeria

Insecurity Leads to Exclusion of Six Local Government Areas from NDHS Exercise in Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:49 pm EST
Insecurity Leads to Exclusion of Six Local Government Areas from NDHS Exercise in Nigeria

In a recent development, the National Population Commission (NPC) of Nigeria has declared that six out of the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno State will not participate in the ongoing 2023/2024 Demographic Health and Survey (NDHS) exercise. This decision was attributed to growing concerns about the safety of the commission’s staff amidst a backdrop of escalating insecurity.

Exclusion of High-Risk Areas

The NPC Chairman, Nasir Kwarra, announced this decision at a press conference in Maiduguri. The LGAs identified for exclusion include Chibok, Magumeri, Abadam, Mobar, Marte, and Guzamala. These areas were determined to be high-risk regions that could potentially endanger the lives of the commission’s personnel. Despite the exclusion, Kwarra noted that these LGAs could leverage data collected from neighboring communities as a representation of their own statistics.

Impact on Data Representation

While this exclusion might impact the state’s data representation, the commission remains focused on ensuring the safety of its staff. The NDHS exercise is a critical initiative that provides valuable data on key indicators such as fertility rates, maternal and child health, childhood mortality, nutrition, and other crucial health aspects. This data aids stakeholders in enhancing health outcomes and addressing citizens’ needs effectively.

Role of Media and Launch of NDHS 2023-24

Alongside this, the NPC underscored the media’s role in educating the public about the survey’s importance and dispelling any cultural or religious misconceptions. The NPC also initiated the 2023-24 NDHS and inaugurated a remodeled office in Akwa Ibom State for the survey. Kwarra assured the public of the NPC’s commitment to delivering a reliable and credible population census and ensuring that its personnel have the necessary facilities to comfortably execute their duties.

Nigeria Politics Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

