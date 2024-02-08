Insecurity in Nigeria's Southwest: Urgent Call for Action to Restore Peace

Insecurity in Nigeria's Southwest: A Region Held Hostage

In the once tranquil Southwest region of Nigeria, a chilling wind of fear and uncertainty now prevails. The South West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG), an alliance of local security and cultural organizations, has sounded the alarm over the escalating insecurity that threatens to dismantle the very fabric of this once peaceful community.

The recent gruesome killings of three traditional rulers in Ekiti and Kwara states, coupled with the kidnapping of innocent school children in Ekiti, have served as stark reminders of the looming danger. The SSSG, which includes groups such as the Oodua People's Congress (OPC), Agbekoya Society, and Vigilante Group of Nigeria, has criticized the government's inability to protect its citizens, stressing the urgency of immediate action.

A Region Under Siege

The Southwest, once a beacon of peace and prosperity, is now a battleground. Banditry, cattle rustling, and kidnapping have become the new normal. The vast forest areas, once havens of biodiversity, now serve as hideouts for criminals. The Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service have been working tirelessly to complement the efforts of the police and other security agencies, but their resources are stretched thin.

The passage of the NHFSS Bill by the 9th National Assembly was seen as a step in the right direction, but the government's reluctance to sign it into law has raised questions about its commitment to addressing the escalating security challenges. The statistics are alarming: forest-based crimes have skyrocketed in states like Ebonyi, Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Kaduna, Borno, Ekiti, and Ondo.

A Call for Action

The SSSG, led by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has developed a comprehensive strategy to combat insecurity in the region. They are calling for a collaboration with regional governors to eradicate banditry and restore peace. The group has also emphasized the need for a dedicated forest-oriented security force to protect the vast forest areas that have become breeding grounds for criminal activities.

The recent appointment of Service Chiefs and the National Security Adviser by President Tinubu was met with cautious optimism. However, the continued challenges in tackling crimes in the country have cast a shadow over these efforts. Traditional rulers and stakeholders are now calling for the arming of Amotekun operatives, the implementation of state police, and a return to traditional means of protecting the region.

The Path Forward

The Ooni of Ife has emphasized the need for community policing with a constitutional role for traditional rulers in securing their communities. He has called attention to the sacrilege of the Yoruba traditional institution, highlighting the urgent need to protect the region's cultural heritage from the ravages of insecurity.

As the Southwest grapples with this crisis, the world watches on. The global community must stand in solidarity with the people of the Southwest, supporting their efforts to restore peace and security. This is not just a regional issue; it is a human rights issue that demands our attention and action.

The time for talk is over; it is time for decisive action. The people of the Southwest deserve to live in peace, free from the fear of violence and kidnapping. The government must rise to the challenge, implementing effective strategies to combat insecurity and protect its citizens.

The future of the Southwest hangs in the balance. Will it return to its former glory as a bastion of peace and prosperity, or will it succumb to the forces of insecurity and lawlessness? The answer lies in the actions we take today.