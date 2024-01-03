en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Innamorato Ushers in Wage and Benefits Enhancements for Allegheny County Employees

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
Innamorato Ushers in Wage and Benefits Enhancements for Allegheny County Employees

With an ambitious move towards a more equitable workforce, the newly inaugurated Allegheny County Executive, Sara Innamorato, has initiated significant wage and benefits enhancements for non-unionized county employees. A direct response to the vetoed legislation for a wage hike by former executive Rich Fitzgerald, the plan aims to close the gap of over 1,000 job vacancies in the county and make it more competitive in the hiring process.

Wave of Wage Increases

A substantial increase in the minimum wage is at the forefront of these changes. Full-time employees will see an immediate boost to $18 per hour, with a progressive rise planned to reach at least $22 per hour by 2027. For part-time workers, the minimum wage will be lifted from $12 to $15 per hour. Innamorato’s administration is also planning to negotiate similar increases for unionized workers, a move that has already garnered support from union leaders.

Better Benefits for Employees

Apart from the wage enhancements, Innamorato’s plan also involves substantial improvements in paid vacation benefits. Full-time non-unionized employees with less than five years of service will now be entitled to three weeks of vacation, which will increase to four weeks after five years, and eventually cap at five weeks. The previous 90-day waiting period for using paid sick or parental leave has been eliminated, providing much-needed flexibility for employees.

Assessing the Financial Impact

While these measures are not expected to impact the county’s budget for 2024, there may be significant financial implications in the future. These potential impacts are currently under review by the Department of Budget and Finance. Despite this, the Innamorato administration maintains that the wage and benefits increase is a crucial step towards addressing the county’s job vacancies and ensuring a more competitive and equitable work environment.

0
Economy Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
8 mins ago
Increasing WARN Notices in Texas Signal Potential Rise in Unemployment
In a reflection of the shifting economic landscape, Texas is witnessing an uptick in Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices, as per research conducted by Luis Torres, a senior business economist at the Dallas Fed. The WARN Act mandates companies with over 100 employees to issue a 60-day notice prior to instigating mass layoffs,
Increasing WARN Notices in Texas Signal Potential Rise in Unemployment
The Rise of Local Businesses in the Wake of Departing Global Brands
34 mins ago
The Rise of Local Businesses in the Wake of Departing Global Brands
The Evolving Role of Central Banks: Beyond Monetary Policy
36 mins ago
The Evolving Role of Central Banks: Beyond Monetary Policy
Singapore's HDB Resale Market Moderates in 2023: A Deeper Dive
22 mins ago
Singapore's HDB Resale Market Moderates in 2023: A Deeper Dive
Twin Cities' Housing Construction Permits Hit Lowest Level Since 2019
24 mins ago
Twin Cities' Housing Construction Permits Hit Lowest Level Since 2019
Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ease US Affordable Housing Crisis
32 mins ago
Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ease US Affordable Housing Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Regina Dominican High School Leads the Way with Shot Clock in High School Basketball
20 seconds
Regina Dominican High School Leads the Way with Shot Clock in High School Basketball
Is Clemson’s Star Running Back Will Shipley Heading for the NFL Draft?
30 seconds
Is Clemson’s Star Running Back Will Shipley Heading for the NFL Draft?
Central Arkansas Dominates Champion Christian in Record-Breaking Basketball Victory
33 seconds
Central Arkansas Dominates Champion Christian in Record-Breaking Basketball Victory
AEW Dynamite 2023: A Year of Exceptional Wrestling and Storytelling
1 min
AEW Dynamite 2023: A Year of Exceptional Wrestling and Storytelling
Seattle Seahawks Reshuffle Offensive Line Amidst Injuries
2 mins
Seattle Seahawks Reshuffle Offensive Line Amidst Injuries
Winchester City Council Leader Acknowledges Kings Worthy Community Shed's Impact on Mental Health
2 mins
Winchester City Council Leader Acknowledges Kings Worthy Community Shed's Impact on Mental Health
Alabama Football: Roster Reconstruction and Player Transfers for 2024
2 mins
Alabama Football: Roster Reconstruction and Player Transfers for 2024
Teen Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Shatters Records, Unfazed by Pressures of Championship Final
2 mins
Teen Darts Prodigy Luke Littler Shatters Records, Unfazed by Pressures of Championship Final
Vikings' Basketball Team Eyeing Record-Breaking Season
2 mins
Vikings' Basketball Team Eyeing Record-Breaking Season
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
57 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app