Innamorato Ushers in Wage and Benefits Enhancements for Allegheny County Employees

With an ambitious move towards a more equitable workforce, the newly inaugurated Allegheny County Executive, Sara Innamorato, has initiated significant wage and benefits enhancements for non-unionized county employees. A direct response to the vetoed legislation for a wage hike by former executive Rich Fitzgerald, the plan aims to close the gap of over 1,000 job vacancies in the county and make it more competitive in the hiring process.

Wave of Wage Increases

A substantial increase in the minimum wage is at the forefront of these changes. Full-time employees will see an immediate boost to $18 per hour, with a progressive rise planned to reach at least $22 per hour by 2027. For part-time workers, the minimum wage will be lifted from $12 to $15 per hour. Innamorato’s administration is also planning to negotiate similar increases for unionized workers, a move that has already garnered support from union leaders.

Better Benefits for Employees

Apart from the wage enhancements, Innamorato’s plan also involves substantial improvements in paid vacation benefits. Full-time non-unionized employees with less than five years of service will now be entitled to three weeks of vacation, which will increase to four weeks after five years, and eventually cap at five weeks. The previous 90-day waiting period for using paid sick or parental leave has been eliminated, providing much-needed flexibility for employees.

Assessing the Financial Impact

While these measures are not expected to impact the county’s budget for 2024, there may be significant financial implications in the future. These potential impacts are currently under review by the Department of Budget and Finance. Despite this, the Innamorato administration maintains that the wage and benefits increase is a crucial step towards addressing the county’s job vacancies and ensuring a more competitive and equitable work environment.