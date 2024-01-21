Infrastructure NZ Urges Government Clarity on Water Reform

Infrastructure New Zealand, an influential industry group, has made a compelling appeal to the government, urgently requesting clear direction on the country's water reform program and the planned replacement for the Three Waters legislation. The group has issued a stark warning over the dangers of maintaining the status quo, cautioning that continuation with the existing system could precipitate considerable social, economic, and environmental costs, as well as potential public health risks.

Financial Independence for Future Water Entities

Martina Moroney, Infrastructure New Zealand's advocacy and strategy lead, highlighted the need for an important shift in financial dynamics. She advocated for the financial independence of future water entities from local councils. This significant separation, she argues, would enable these entities to access funds required for crucial infrastructure updates, without being constrained by council budgets.

Interim Measures and Long-Term Strategies

In the interim, Moroney suggested a potential role for the central government in offering financial support to council water services. This could take the form of credit wrapping and bridging funding, providing a financial lifeline until the newly-formed water entities are able to stand on their own.

Looking to the long term, Infrastructure NZ has put forth an innovative proposal. They have mooted the idea of implementing volumetric water charges as a means to manage consumer demand more effectively. This strategy would establish a direct revenue stream linked to water services, mirroring arrangements seen in other utilities such as telecommunications and electricity.

Implications and Expectations

The call from Infrastructure New Zealand underscores the urgent need for the government to act decisively and provide greater transparency around its water reform plans. The country's water infrastructure and its future sustainability hangs in the balance, with the potential consequences of inaction being both dire and far-reaching. The industry, and the nation, now eagerly await the government's response.