en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts

Inflation, an economic concept that holds significant sway over economies and societies, is a subject of constant scrutiny and discourse among governments, financial institutions, and policy experts. The causes, consequences, and transmission mechanisms of inflation are extensively debated and researched. Recently, the adoption of the Inflation Reduction Act 2023 in the US has propelled these discussions further.

Understanding Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum

Inflation poses significant risks and uncertainties, disproportionately impacting the poor and vulnerable. Despite rigorous research, consensus remains elusive on the causes of inflation, its relationship with economic growth, and the levels of inflation deemed healthy for an economy. The cryptic nature of inflation often leaves political establishments grappling, leading to the politicization of economic policies.

Inflation is gauged through various indices, such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which calculates price changes for consumer items based on data from household surveys. Widely used for policy making and indexation of wages, pensions, and social securities, the CPI does not reflect investments, production aspects, or relative living costs.

Dissecting the Inflation Discourse

Amidst the diverse perspectives on inflation, economist and Nobel laureate Paul Krugman posits that inflation is over, and the December consumer price inflation report is evidence that disinflation has stalled. Conversely, economist Peter Schiff fears that inflationary pressure could return with a vengeance.

In a report by IMF researchers Anil Ari and Lev Ratnovski, they challenge premature celebrations of triumph over inflation. The study reveals that inflation can persist for an extended period, with approximately 40% of analyzed countries still contending with inflationary impacts five years after the initial shock.

The CPI and its Impact

The Consumer Price Index reflects the annual percentage change in the cost to the average consumer of acquiring a basket of goods and services. The annual inflation rate for the United States was 6.8% in 2021, the highest since 1982. The main drivers of inflation were energy, food, and housing. The article also highlights the concerns of Americans regarding rising prices for food and consumer goods, with 86% of U.S. adults expressing concern.

President Biden’s administration attributes the decline in inflation to choices made, including giving the Federal Reserve the political space to increase interest rates and addressing supply chain issues. However, the impact of inflation on American voters continues to be a concern.

The interplay of inflation with income inequality is also crucial. A study found evidence that inflation causes rapid swings in income distribution. The magnitude and direction of the effect of inflation on income inequality depend on whether the initial inflation rate is below or above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

0
Africa Economy Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
2 mins ago
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
Jose Peseiro, the head coach of Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, has set a clear standard for selecting players for his team. In a press conference in Abidjan before Nigeria’s match against Equatorial Guinea at the 2023 African Cup of Nations, Peseiro emphasized that only quality players from the Nigeria Premier Football League
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
Refugee-Led Reforestation: A Green Revolution in Uganda's Nakivale Settlement
41 mins ago
Refugee-Led Reforestation: A Green Revolution in Uganda's Nakivale Settlement
Global Rice Crisis: The Domino Effect of India's Export Bans
1 hour ago
Global Rice Crisis: The Domino Effect of India's Export Bans
China's Potential Second Naval Base in Africa: Strategic Concern or Mere Speculation?
2 mins ago
China's Potential Second Naval Base in Africa: Strategic Concern or Mere Speculation?
Next Afrobeats Star: Ultima Studios Unveils Reality Show to Boost Nigeria's Economy
16 mins ago
Next Afrobeats Star: Ultima Studios Unveils Reality Show to Boost Nigeria's Economy
Unleashing the Power of Storytelling: A Glimpse into Hammed Kayode Alabi's Basecamp
36 mins ago
Unleashing the Power of Storytelling: A Glimpse into Hammed Kayode Alabi's Basecamp
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade
22 seconds
Nigeria's President Suspends Top Officials in Anti-Corruption Crusade
Lai Ching-te Clinches Historic Win in Taiwan's Presidential Election
31 seconds
Lai Ching-te Clinches Historic Win in Taiwan's Presidential Election
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
1 min
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
2 mins
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
Caernarfon Town Secures Championship Conference Spot Amidst Intense Welsh Football Matches
2 mins
Caernarfon Town Secures Championship Conference Spot Amidst Intense Welsh Football Matches
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
2 mins
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
2 mins
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
Kansas City Dominates Miami in Competitive Football Matchup
2 mins
Kansas City Dominates Miami in Competitive Football Matchup
A New Era Begins at Exeter's Queen's Head
4 mins
A New Era Begins at Exeter's Queen's Head
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
45 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app