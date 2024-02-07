INEC Presents Certificates of Return to Newly Elected Officials

On February 7, 2024, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made a significant stride in Nigeria's democratic journey. The INEC presented certificates of return to newly elected Senators and House of Representatives members, following the conclusion of recent bye and re-run elections. These elections were a response to vacancies arising from resignation, death, and court orders, and were conducted across 80 Local Government Areas in 26 states. They enveloped three senatorial districts, 17 federal, and 28 state constituencies.

The election process was not without its fair share of irregularities and challenges. Rerun elections were suspended in 20 polling units in Akwa Ibom, Kano, and Enugu states due to these irregularities. Despite these hitches, the process saw the victory of candidates from seven different political parties, securing seats in both the National and State Houses of Assembly. This successful democratic exercise was further highlighted with the presentation of certificates of return to the winners at the commission's headquarters in Abuja, facilitated by the National Commissioners representing the states of the elected officials.

Party Representation

In the distribution of power among political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged with a significant share. Of the 15 members elected to the House of Representatives, the APC secured 7 seats. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed 5 seats, while the Young Progressives Party (YPP) won 3, and the Labour Party (LP) took 1 seat. The Senate also saw new additions with 2 seats going to the APC and 1 to the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

As part of the continuous democratic process, the INEC is expected to conduct supplementary and new rerun elections in Taraba and Enugu states on February 14. The suspended rerun election in Kunchi Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State will also be held at a later date.