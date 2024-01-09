en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

INEC Kano Asserts Readiness for Forthcoming Bye-Elections

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:53 am EST
INEC Kano Asserts Readiness for Forthcoming Bye-Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano, Nigeria, announces its comprehensive readiness for the imminent bye-elections. The bye-elections are slated for February 3, designed to fill vacancies in the Kunchi/Tsanyawa, Kura/Garin Malam, and Rimin Gado/Tofa State Assembly constituencies.

Preparation for Transparent Elections

Abdu Zango, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kano, reassured the public of the commission’s robust preparation at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the commission’s headquarters. The bye-election is set to span 66 polling units across six local government areas. The commission has mandated that only individuals bearing a permanent voter card will have voting rights.

Ensuring Electoral Integrity

INEC has dispatched both sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the relevant areas, aligning with their preparedness. The commission will employ the BIVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) machine, a tool designed to enhance the integrity of the elections. Zango conveyed confidence in the transparent and credible process and the capability of the trained electoral personnel.

Security Measures in Place

The Kano State Police Commissioner, Usaini Gumel, represented by CSP Hamma Abdullahi, assured the public that appropriate security measures are in place to provide a safe environment for voters. The police have sternly warned political parties to rein in their supporters and eschew violence, ballot snatching, and thuggery, stating that any offenders will face arrest and prosecution.

0
Elections Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
7 mins ago
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
As Taiwan gears up for its presidential and legislative elections, the political landscape mirrors the diversity of its citizens. Three distinct voices, Hsu Yu-chia, Huang Min-sheng, and Penny Huang, embody the varied political sentiment reverberating across the nation. Awakening to Independence For 20-year-old law major Hsu Yu-chia, the 2019 Hong Kong protests ignited his political
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
West Virginia 2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off with Candidate Filings
1 hour ago
West Virginia 2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off with Candidate Filings
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
1 hour ago
Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
37 mins ago
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
BJP to Hold Nationwide Rallies, Announces Leadership Changes
43 mins ago
BJP to Hold Nationwide Rallies, Announces Leadership Changes
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
1 hour ago
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
Latest Headlines
World News
Mosiuoa Lekota Advocates for Reform in South Africa's Electoral System
26 seconds
Mosiuoa Lekota Advocates for Reform in South Africa's Electoral System
NASA Alerts: Asteroid 2024 AS1 Hurtling Towards Earth, Sparks Global Interest
34 seconds
NASA Alerts: Asteroid 2024 AS1 Hurtling Towards Earth, Sparks Global Interest
Behind the Glamour: An NFL Wife's Candid Take on WAG Challenges and Stereotypes
48 seconds
Behind the Glamour: An NFL Wife's Candid Take on WAG Challenges and Stereotypes
Court Confirms Senator Anyanwu as PDP's Legitimate National Secretary
56 seconds
Court Confirms Senator Anyanwu as PDP's Legitimate National Secretary
Rep. Chip Roy Expresses Discontent over New Spending Deal
2 mins
Rep. Chip Roy Expresses Discontent over New Spending Deal
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
5 mins
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
5 mins
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
5 mins
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
7 mins
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
23 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
53 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app