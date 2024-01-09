INEC Kano Asserts Readiness for Forthcoming Bye-Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano, Nigeria, announces its comprehensive readiness for the imminent bye-elections. The bye-elections are slated for February 3, designed to fill vacancies in the Kunchi/Tsanyawa, Kura/Garin Malam, and Rimin Gado/Tofa State Assembly constituencies.

Preparation for Transparent Elections

Abdu Zango, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kano, reassured the public of the commission’s robust preparation at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the commission’s headquarters. The bye-election is set to span 66 polling units across six local government areas. The commission has mandated that only individuals bearing a permanent voter card will have voting rights.

Ensuring Electoral Integrity

INEC has dispatched both sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the relevant areas, aligning with their preparedness. The commission will employ the BIVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) machine, a tool designed to enhance the integrity of the elections. Zango conveyed confidence in the transparent and credible process and the capability of the trained electoral personnel.

Security Measures in Place

The Kano State Police Commissioner, Usaini Gumel, represented by CSP Hamma Abdullahi, assured the public that appropriate security measures are in place to provide a safe environment for voters. The police have sternly warned political parties to rein in their supporters and eschew violence, ballot snatching, and thuggery, stating that any offenders will face arrest and prosecution.