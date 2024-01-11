INEC Invites CSOs and NGOs to Observe Upcoming By-Elections and Reruns in Nigeria

Bringing a sense of transparency and vigilance to the upcoming rerun and by-elections in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an invitation to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to apply for observer status. The electoral body, under the stewardship of the Acting Director of Electoral Party Monitoring, Hauwa Habib, rolled out the clarion call on January 11, 2024, with applications to be submitted by the 17th of the month.

Online Application: The Only Accepted Method

Interested parties are urged to apply online using a dedicated application form, EC14A(l), a move that underscores the commission’s commitment to digital transformation and efficiency. The application process requires evidence of legal status, prior registration with INEC, and previous election observation experience, if any. The commission has made it clear that any falsification of documents will result not only in disqualification but also potential prosecution, reflecting its zero-tolerance stance on fraudulent activities.

Upcoming By-Elections and Reruns: Filling the Vacancies

The by-elections and reruns, slated for February 3, 2024, are being held to fill vacancies that have emerged in two senatorial districts, four federal constituencies, and three state constituencies across nine states. These vacancies arose following the 2023 general elections and subsequent directives from various election petition appeal tribunals. The reruns will affect a total of 35 constituencies, with some involving entire constituencies and others only specific polling units.

INEC: Championing Electoral Transparency

This move by INEC represents a pivotal step in ensuring the transparency and credibility of the electoral process. By opening the door to CSOs and NGOs to observe the electoral process, INEC is reinforcing its commitment to an inclusive and democratic electoral process. Ultimately, the success of these elections will rest on the collective shoulders of all stakeholders, including the observers, the electorate, and the electoral body itself.