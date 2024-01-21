INEC Gears Up for Re-Run Elections in Bauchi State

Following directives from Election Petition Appeal Tribunals, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nigeria has announced plans to conduct re-run elections for four state assembly constituencies in Bauchi State. The decision comes in response to issues that arose during the 2023 general election. In total, 42 polling units (PUs) across the constituencies of Bauchi Central, Zungur/Galambi, Madara/Chinade, and Ningi 1 are slated for the re-run.

Re-run Elections: A Redress for Electoral Issues

The re-run elections, scheduled for February 3, aim to address the irregularities reported in the aforementioned constituencies during the 2023 general election. The INEC, under a mandate to ensure free and fair elections, has decided to re-conduct the elections, simultaneously in all affected areas.

Preparations Underway: Logistics and Security

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bauchi State, Mr. Mohammed Nura, has confirmed that preparations are in full swing. Non-sensitive materials have already been stockpiled, awaiting distribution to the 42 polling units. Additionally, the commission is expecting the arrival of sensitive materials in the coming days.

INEC is currently in the process of recruiting ad hoc staff to ensure a smooth-running election. Furthermore, an Inter Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting is due to take place the following week to address any potential security concerns associated with the upcoming re-run elections.

Call for Cooperation: Political Parties and Candidates

INEC has urged all political parties and candidates to cooperate fully with the electoral body. They are expected to adhere strictly to electoral laws to ensure a seamless process. It is paramount for the credibility of the democratic process that all participants respect the rules of the game.