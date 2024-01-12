en English
Elections

INEC Gears Up for Decisive Court-Ordered Elections: A Test of Integrity and Efficacy

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
In a decisive moment in Nigeria’s political landscape, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is preparing to conduct thirty-five court-ordered elections and numerous bye-elections, setting the stage for an electoral showdown that could redefine its standing in the eyes of the public. The stage is set, the players are ready, and the audience, a massive 4,567,689 registered voters across 27 states and all six geopolitical zones, are waiting with bated breath for a spectacle of democracy.

A Crucial Test for INEC

The upcoming elections are more than just a political event – they are a litmus test for INEC and its chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu. These elections follow the perceived underperformance in the 2023 General Elections, and thus present an opportunity for INEC to regain public trust. Moreover, they act as precursors to the forthcoming off-season governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, making them a dress rehearsal of sorts for INEC. This is a crucial moment for Yakubu to demonstrate the efficacy and integrity of his leadership, setting a precedent for his legacy as his second term approaches its final year.

An Improvement in Internal Party Democracy

These elections also reflect a positive shift in the dynamics of Nigeria’s political parties. The number of court-ordered re-runs has significantly reduced compared to past elections, indicating an improvement in internal party democracy. This is a promising sign for the future of democratic processes in Nigeria, and the public will be keenly watching this play out in the forthcoming elections.

Concerns yet to Address

However, despite the positive developments, there are lingering concerns that need to be addressed. Issues such as the bypass of voter accreditation systems, vote selling, and INEC’s power to review election conduct, which were problems in the recent off-cycle governorship elections, continue to cast a shadow over the upcoming elections. It is vital for INEC to address these issues proactively to ensure a free, fair, and credible electoral process.

In conclusion, these upcoming elections are a defining moment for INEC and Professor Mahmood Yakubu. The direction they take will not just determine the immediate future of the electoral constituencies involved, but also the trajectory of Nigeria’s democratic processes. The world watches as Nigeria gears up for a crucial democratic test.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

