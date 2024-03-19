INEC Firm on Deadlines Says 'No Leeway for Edo, Ondo Governorship Election Candidate Submissions'

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has put political parties on notice regarding the strict adherence to submission deadlines for the upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States. During a consultative meeting in Abuja, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, highlighted the critical importance of meeting the established timelines, underscoring the commission's resolve to not grant any extensions. This stance comes amidst the backdrop of previous elections marred by legal tussles and procedural irregularities.
Prof. Yakubu's message to the political parties was clear and unequivocal: the deadline for the submission of candidates' names is sacrosanct. With only a fraction of the parties contesting in the Edo governorship poll having completed their nominations, and a similar scenario unfolding in Ondo, the urgency of the situation is palpable. The INEC's directive aims to foster a more organized and legally compliant electoral process, minimizing the potential for disputes and ensuring a level playing field for all contenders.
Challenges and Expectations
The call for adherence to deadlines is not without its challenges. Political parties are known to engage in prolonged negotiations and last-minute decisions regarding their candidates, often resulting in acrimonious and parallel primaries. These practices not only undermine the integrity of the electoral process but also place unnecessary burdens on the administrative and legal mechanisms of the INEC. The commission's insistence on timely submissions is a step towards mitigating these issues, promoting transparency, and enhancing the credibility of the electoral process.
The INEC's firm stance on submission deadlines is more than a procedural directive; it is a reflection of the commission's commitment to upholding democratic principles. By enforcing these guidelines, the INEC seeks to ensure that the electoral process is not only fair and competitive but also reflective of the will of the people. As the deadlines approach, the actions of the political parties and their adherence to these guidelines will be a testament to their commitment to democratic norms and the rule of law.
As the clock ticks down to the submission deadlines, the political landscape in Edo and Ondo States is set to undergo a critical test. The INEC's unwavering position on the matter serves as a reminder of the importance of organization, legality, and fairness in the electoral process. The outcome of this electoral cycle will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the practice of democracy in Nigeria, setting precedents for future elections and reinforcing the sanctity of the electoral process.