INEC Chairman Urges Enhanced Security for Peaceful 2024 Edo, Ondo Governorship Elections

With the 2024 Edo and Ondo governorship elections on the horizon, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is taking proactive measures to ensure they go off without a hitch. Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman, emphasized the importance of early security preparations during a meeting with the inter-agency consultative committee on election security in Abuja. Stressing the success of the previous elections in these states, Yakubu called for a replication and improvement in the upcoming polls.

Early Preparations and Security Measures

INEC's call for early security preparations highlights the commission's commitment to conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections. Yakubu underlined the necessity of determining and mobilizing the number of personnel and assets needed at strategic locations well in advance. With Edo and Ondo having substantial numbers of registered voters and polling units, the task ahead for security agencies is significant. The National Security Adviser's representative, Yahaya Hassan, assured a violence-free election in both states, reflecting the collaborative effort towards maintaining peace and order.

Political Parties and Election Logistics

The readiness of political parties is also a focal point, with 12 parties having uploaded their candidates' particulars to the INEC portal for the Edo elections and 17 out of 19 parties showing interest in the Ondo elections. This preparation phase is critical, as it sets the stage for the electoral process, ensuring that all logistical aspects are addressed. Prof. Yakubu also highlighted the wastage of resources due to parties' infighting and parallel primaries, urging for a more streamlined approach.

Voter Registration and Participation

With millions of registered voters in Edo and Ondo states, the importance of ensuring a smooth electoral process cannot be overstated. INEC's detailed planning, from voter registration to the setup of polling units, demonstrates a thorough approach to handling the complexities of gubernatorial elections. The engagement of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to monitor party primaries further underscores the commitment to transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

As the 2024 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states approach, the emphasis on security, logistical preparedness, and the active participation of political parties and civil society sets a positive precedent. The collaborative efforts between INEC and security agencies, coupled with the engagement of all electoral stakeholders, are essential steps towards ensuring that the elections not only replicate but surpass the success of previous polls. The focus now shifts to the execution of these plans, with the hope that these efforts will culminate in peaceful, free, and fair elections, reinforcing the democratic process in Nigeria.