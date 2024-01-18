INEC Launches Annual Verification of Nigerian Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has kick-started its annual verification of political parties in Nigeria, with the aim of checking compliance with constitutional provisions.

This includes monitoring party structures, financial auditing, and membership across various states.

The exercise, which last took place in 2019, had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and election activities in the subsequent years.

As part of this annual verification process, Hawa Habibu, the Director of Election and Party Monitoring for INEC, met with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Ganduje lauded INEC’s management of elections despite numerous challenges and emphasized that politicians, rather than INEC, should be held accountable for election violence.