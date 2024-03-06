Indonesia's Struggle with Tolerance: No Significant Progress in City Index Scores

Recent findings from the Tolerant City Index (IKT) reveal that Indonesian cities have made no significant strides in improving tolerance, raising concerns over social harmony and inclusion. The Setara Institute's report, assessing 94 cities on factors including discriminatory policies and incidents of intolerance, illustrates a stagnation in efforts to manage intolerance, particularly against religious minorities such as Christians.

Stagnant Scores Reflect Persistent Challenges

Since 2015, the national IKT score has fluctuated between 4 and 5 on a 7-point scale, indicating a lack of progress in combating intolerance. The 2023 report identifies cities such as Depok and Banda Aceh as among the most intolerant, scoring between 4.01 and 4.45. Conversely, cities like Singkawang and Manado have been recognized for their higher levels of tolerance, with leadership and inclusive policies playing pivotal roles in fostering societal harmony.

Leadership and Policy: Key to Tolerance

Ismail Hasani, Chairman of the Setara Institute Management Board, underscores the importance of city leadership and policies in achieving tolerance. He commends mayors of the most tolerant cities for their commitment to inclusivity and harmony, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts across political, social, and bureaucratic spheres to address the root causes of intolerance.

Looking Ahead: Strategies for Improvement

The Setara Institute's report calls for innovative strategies to enhance tolerance and social inclusion across Indonesia. As cities continue to struggle with intolerance, particularly against religious minorities, the need for a concerted effort from government, civil society, and local communities is more urgent than ever.