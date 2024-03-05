Indonesia's Prabowo and Erick Thohir Align on SOE Privatization to Spur Economic Growth

At the Mandiri Investment Forum 2024, Indonesia's Defense Minister and presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto, alongside State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, unveiled a strategic alignment towards the rationalization and privatization of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Prabowo's call for reducing the number of SOE hotels received Erick Thohir's backing, aligning with the SOE Ministry's long-term roadmap for enhancing efficiency and competitiveness among these entities.

Strategic Shift in SOE Management

Under Erick Thohir's stewardship, the SOE Ministry has embarked on a transformative journey, reducing the number of SOEs from 108 to 41, with an ambitious target to further decrease to 30. This consolidation effort includes the establishment of an Indonesian hotel holding, PT Hotel Indonesia Natour, bringing together 122 state-owned hotels under one umbrella. This move signifies a pivotal shift towards optimizing state assets, emphasizing the strategic importance of SOEs in driving Indonesia's economic engine.

Prabowo's Economic Vision

Prabowo Subianto's commitment to accelerating Indonesia's economic growth to 8% within five years is anchored in robust reforms, including privatization of SOEs. By focusing on fiscal discipline, inclusive growth, and investor-friendly policies, Prabowo aims to leverage the economic potential of SOEs while addressing concerns related to his military past and emphasizing his dedication to strengthening Indonesia's democracy.

Implications for Indonesia's Future

The collaborative stance of Prabowo and Erick Thohir on SOE privatization and rationalization marks a significant policy direction with potential to reshape Indonesia's economic landscape. This strategic alignment promises to enhance the operational efficiency of SOEs, thereby contributing to national economic development and fiscal health. As Indonesia stands on the brink of a major economic transformation, the outcomes of these policy shifts will be closely watched by both national and international observers, heralding a new era of economic prosperity.