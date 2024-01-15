en English
Elections

Indonesia’s Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports

As the final campaigning phase for the February general elections in Indonesia draws near, political parties faced a January 7 deadline to submit their first campaign fund reports (LADK) to the Election Commission (KPU). These reports, crucial for maintaining transparency and accountability in political financing, were to detail initial funds, donations, and cash flow statements. However, none of the 18 participating parties met the deadline with complete documentation, leading to an extension until the following Friday.

Submission Struggles and Discrepancies

By the following Monday, 15 parties had successfully submitted their revised reports. The United Development Party (PPP) and the Gelora Party, however, faced scrutiny as the KPU discovered discrepancies between the reported figures and their financial activities. Further, the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI)’s submission was both incomplete and contained mismatches, according to the KPU.

Transparency in Campaign Funding

The necessity for these reports becomes apparent in the context of increasing campaign funds for Indonesian elections. It raises concerns about the potential influence of economic criminals and the connection of legislative candidates to illegal activities. With the revealing statistics on the amount spent by presidential and vice-presidential candidates, and the large expenditures by political parties, irregularities in campaign finance reporting pose threats to democracy.

Regulations and Reforms

These incidents spotlight the need for reforms and stringent legal regulations to ensure fair competition and transparency in campaign funding. Additionally, they highlight the ongoing efforts to protect elections from being unduly influenced by financial power. As it stands, there are still nine legislative candidates from five parties who have not submitted their LADK for correction, and communication is ongoing between the parties and the KPU regarding their corrected and updated reports.

Elections Indonesia Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

