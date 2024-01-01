en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Indonesia’s Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:27 pm EST
Indonesia’s Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond

The world’s third most populous democracy, Indonesia, is bracing for a significant political event – the presidential and parliamentary elections. In a time where global alliances are shifting and regional relations are in flux, the outcome of these elections could have far-reaching impacts. Notably, for Australia, a nation that shares close geographical and strategic ties with Indonesia, understanding the electoral landscape and its potential consequences is of utmost importance.

A Glance at the Contenders

Australia’s media landscape may be buzzing with the US Iowa primaries, but in the scheme of international relations, the Indonesian elections arguably hold more weight. Three prime candidates have emerged in the political arena: Anies Baswedan, Ganjar Pranowo, and the current frontrunner, Prabowo Subianto. Each of these candidates brings a distinct set of policies and international perspectives to the table, contributing to the suspense surrounding the election’s outcome.

Prabowo Subianto: A Pragmatic Politician

Leading the polls is Prabowo Subianto, a seasoned political figure with a rich history of engagement with China. As the current defense minister and former son-in-law of Suharto, Subianto is viewed as a pragmatic politician. His positive disposition towards the AUKUS agreement, a pact that has faced opposition from the Indonesian foreign ministry, further solidifies this image. If Subianto’s lead persists, his victory could mark a significant shift in Indonesia’s foreign policies and its relations with Australia, China, and the rest of Asia.

Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo: The Other Contenders

In contrast, Anies Baswedan, known for his intellectual prowess, tends to lean towards Western interests, while Ganjar Pranowo, a former governor, has a largely unpredictable foreign policy stance due to his domestic focus. Their potential victories could steer Indonesia’s foreign relations in a different direction, thus adding to the uncertainty of the election outcome.

Predicting the Outcome

The electoral race is heating up. While Subianto may lead in the February elections, securing a majority is not guaranteed. This could pave the way for a second round where Anies could emerge as a strong contender. Regardless of the winner, there’s one certainty: the new Indonesian leadership will play a pivotal role in maintaining the power balance in the Indo-Pacific region.

As Australia and the rest of the world watch these elections unfold, it’s clear that the Indonesian political landscape is not merely a local affair. It’s a global event, with ripple effects that will shape international relations and strategic alliances for years to come.

0
Australia Indonesia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Soap Star to Hollywood Bartender: Kimberley Cooper's Life After 'Home And Away'

By Geeta Pillai

Fearless Journalist and Advocate John Pilger Passes Away at 84

By Geeta Pillai

Hugh Jackman's Reflective Post Sheds Light on an Eventful 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

By Salman Khan

2024 Rings in with Severe Thunderstorms and Flash Floods in South-East ...
@Australia · 39 mins
2024 Rings in with Severe Thunderstorms and Flash Floods in South-East ...
heart comment 0
Footscray Calls for Urgent Road Safety Measures: A Cry Ignited by Tragedy

By Geeta Pillai

Footscray Calls for Urgent Road Safety Measures: A Cry Ignited by Tragedy
Victoria’s Ghosts of Black Saturday: Powerlines, Bushfires, and a Stained White Shirt

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria's Ghosts of Black Saturday: Powerlines, Bushfires, and a Stained White Shirt
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players

By Salman Khan

2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
John Howard’s 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia’s Environmental Policy

By Geeta Pillai

John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
31 seconds
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
2 mins
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
4 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
5 mins
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
12 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
12 mins
SNP Struggles to Rally Support and Redefine Message Post Sturgeon's Resignation
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
17 mins
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
18 mins
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
22 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app