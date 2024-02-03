Indonesia's Marsudi Challenges EU to Uphold International Law Amidst Palestine-Gaza Conflict

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi took to the stage at a joint EU-Indo-Pacific forum in Brussels, making a powerful plea to the European Union to uphold international law consistently, especially regarding the ongoing situation in Gaza, Palestine. Marsudi's call for justice for Palestine comes against a backdrop of funding cuts by the US, the UK, and several EU nations to agencies supporting Gaza, following allegations made by Israel during its conflict with Gaza.

Marsudi probed the silence from the international community on the continuous injustice faced by Palestine over the last seven decades. This conflict has resulted in over 27,000 Palestinian deaths since October 7. Marsudi emphasized the need for the EU to 'listen to your heart and do the right thing' to halt the atrocities in Gaza.

EU's Divided Response

The web page content brought to light the divided response of European Union member states to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Some countries have been vocal in their support for Israel's military campaign, while others have called for a ceasefire, accusing Israel of violating international law. The divisions within the leadership of EU institutions, the lack of a pro-Palestinian camp at the level of EU governments, and the role of power balance were also brought to focus.

The web page content also underscored the alarming number of journalists and media workers who have been killed, attacked, injured, and detained in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially in Gaza, in recent months.

The need for protection of journalists, freedom of opinion and expression, and the importance of prompt, independent, and impartial investigations into the killing of journalists were highlighted. The dangerous pattern of attacks and impunity for crimes against journalists, which has intensified since October 7, was also highlighted.

In response to Marsudi's speech, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, acknowledged the gravity of the situation and recognized the need for increased support to the Palestinian people, referring to the conflict in Gaza as an 'open conflict' and a 'call to humanity.'