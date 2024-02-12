Indonesia's Elections: Young Voters, Vote Buying, and Corruption

Indonesia's Upcoming Elections: The Battle for Young Voters and the Shadow of Vote Buying

Advertisment

The Rising Influence of Young Voters

As Indonesia gears up for its presidential, parliamentary, and regional elections on February 14, the spotlight is on the growing influence of young voters under 40. With over half of the electorate falling in this age bracket, candidates are leaving no stone unturned to appeal to this demographic. From embracing digital campaigns to addressing issues close to their hearts, the race is on to win their support.

One of the frontrunners, Prabowo Subianto, is no stranger to controversy. His past has been marred by allegations of human rights abuses, yet he remains a formidable contender. Despite this, young voters seem undeterred, focusing more on his policies and vision for the future.

Advertisment

The Unspoken Reality: Vote Buying

However, amidst the fervor of campaigning, a darker reality looms large - vote buying. Despite being illegal in Indonesia, the practice persists, with candidates resorting to extreme measures to secure votes. Erfin Dewi Sudanto, a candidate, even went as far as selling her kidney to fund her campaign.

The cost of running in Indonesia's election this year is higher than ever, leading candidates to spend exorbitant sums on campaign materials and tips to woo potential voters. Research indicates that at least a third of Indonesian voters have been offered incentives like money or food in exchange for their votes.

Advertisment

A Vicious Cycle: Corruption and Vote Buying

The prevalence of vote buying can be attributed to loopholes and insufficient law enforcement. Corruption continues to plague Indonesia, with at least 56 candidates running for parliamentary seats having been previously convicted of graft.

Despite warnings from official bodies, the practice shows no signs of abating. Prabowo Subianto, the frontrunner, has openly addressed the issue, urging people to accept gifts but vote according to their conscience. However, this approach only perpetuates corruption and encourages candidates to return favors once elected.

Advertisment

As the elections draw near, it remains to be seen whether the young voters will prioritize policy over pragmatism, and if Indonesia can break free from the vicious cycle of vote buying and corruption.

Important Note: The high cost of campaigning has led some candidates to turn to crowdfunding as an alternative. However, this too presents its own set of challenges, including reaching out to a wider audience and ensuring transparency in fund usage.

In the end, the power lies in the hands of the voters. Their decisions will shape not just the outcome of the elections but also the future of Indonesia. Will they choose to uphold democratic values or succumb to the lure of short-term gains? Only time will tell.