Indonesian Presidential Candidate Baswedan Cites Opposition for Unfulfilled Divestment Promise

Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, during his campaign in Ciamis, West Java, acknowledged that he was unable to fulfill his commitment of divesting the Jakarta provincial administration’s stake in beer manufacturer PT Delta Djakarta, despite his promise while campaigning for the governorship. The hurdle? Opposition from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), a political force that held the majority at the Jakarta Legislative Council (DPRD Jakarta).

Political Roadblocks to Divestment

In his bid for the Jakarta governorship, Baswedan had promised to sell the provincial administration’s share in PT Delta Djakarta. However, once in office, he found his path blocked by the PDI-P, which repeatedly thwarted the motion. This political standoff not only impeded Baswedan’s promise but also his plans for the funds to be generated from the divestment.

Public Services: A Missed Opportunity

According to Baswedan, the proceeds from the stake sale were to be directed towards bolstering public services. From clean water facilities to schools, hospitals, and infrastructure development, Baswedan envisioned a wave of enhancements that would immensely benefit the public. In his view, the government’s involvement in a beer company was misplaced when there were developmental tasks at hand.

Legislative Support for Future Endeavors

Undeterred, Baswedan has called upon his supporters to vote for parties aligned with him in the upcoming legislative election. The goal is to prevent a recurrence of such blocks to his initiatives. This narrative of requiring a supportive legislative body was first introduced by Baswedan on November 28, 2023, at the Ciracas Sports Hall in Jakarta. However, despite his intentions, Jakarta’s acting governor Heru Budi Hartono, a close aide of President Joko Widodo, stated that there are no current plans to divest the Jakarta provincial administration’s 26.25 percent stake in the company, as of 2022.