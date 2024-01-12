Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam

In a grand gesture of respect and diplomacy, Indonesian President Joko Widodo received a 21-gun salute at a welcoming ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam on January 12, 2024.

The event, hosted by Vietnam’s State President Vo Van Thuong at the Presidential Palace, stands as a testament to the robust diplomatic ties between Indonesia and Vietnam.

As per tradition, the 21-gun salute is a ceremonial honor accorded to visiting dignitaries and heads of state.

It is a universal signifier of respect and welcome, deeply rooted in diplomatic and military traditions worldwide.

In this instance, President Widodo, on an official visit to Vietnam from 11 to 13 January 2024, was also welcomed by a guard of honor, further highlighting the significance of his visit.