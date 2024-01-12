en English
Politics

Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
In a grand gesture of respect and diplomacy, Indonesian President Joko Widodo received a 21-gun salute at a welcoming ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam on January 12, 2024.

The event, hosted by Vietnam’s State President Vo Van Thuong at the Presidential Palace, stands as a testament to the robust diplomatic ties between Indonesia and Vietnam.

As per tradition, the 21-gun salute is a ceremonial honor accorded to visiting dignitaries and heads of state.

It is a universal signifier of respect and welcome, deeply rooted in diplomatic and military traditions worldwide.

In this instance, President Widodo, on an official visit to Vietnam from 11 to 13 January 2024, was also welcomed by a guard of honor, further highlighting the significance of his visit.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

