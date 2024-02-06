Indonesian Minister Debunks Rumors of Cabinet Resignations

Indonesia's Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi has publicly addressed rumors circulating around the alleged resignation of 15 ministers from President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) cabinet. During a press conference held at the Jakarta Communication and Information Office, Budi Arie firmly denied these speculations, stating that the current cabinet, known as the advanced Indonesian Cabinet, remains stable and united in their mission.

Persistent Rumors Quashed

The rumors, which included speculation that Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was planning to resign, have been categorically declared as false. Budi Arie confirmed that he had personally communicated with each minister, including Retno Marsudi, who is currently engaged in preparations for an upcoming UN Security Council debate concerning the situation in Gaza.

Unfounded Speculation and its Source

These unfounded rumors had stemmed from an economist's opinion that had been circulated in the media, leading to widespread public speculation. The economist had suggested that there was discomfort within the cabinet regarding the president's stance on the upcoming presidential elections. However, Budi Arie emphasized that there is no truth to these claims of any ministerial resignations.

Unity amidst Speculation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also responded to these speculations about Minister Retno Marsudi's resignation from the Indonesia Onward Cabinet. Spokesperson Lalu M Iqbal presented the minister's schedule, mentioning her visits to various countries and upcoming agendas as evidence against the rumors. The president himself has also expressed that there are no problems in the cabinet, thereby affirming its unity and stability.