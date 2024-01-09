en English
Indonesia

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi Defends Diplomatic Strategy in Policy Address

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
The Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi, in what is believed to be her final policy address, defended her nearly decade-long leadership of the nation’s diplomatic efforts. The event took place at the Merdeka Building hall in Bandung, West Java, amid the mounting anticipation for the upcoming presidential election. Marsudi used the platform to highlight the successes of Indonesia’s foreign policy, which has been marked by an economy-forward approach.

Defending Diplomatic Strategy

Marsudi emphasized that Jakarta’s diplomatic strategy has been proactive and balanced, moving beyond a singular focus on commerce or maintaining a passive neutrality. Her speech was perceived as a rebuttal to recent criticisms of Indonesian diplomacy. It was received with applause from an audience composed of local and international diplomats, along with members of the press.

Not Just Transactional Politics

The Foreign Minister made a strong statement asserting that Indonesian foreign policy is not merely transactional. This countered the narrative that it is driven solely by economic interests. Marsudi emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting Indonesian citizens, including verifying the identity of eight criminals suspected to be Indonesian and advocating for the rights of migrant workers at the regional level.

Upholding Universal Democratic Values

Marsudi highlighted the importance of upholding universal democratic values, emphasizing Indonesia’s efforts to maintain peace regionally and globally. This includes fighting for the rights of the Palestinian people and cooperating on climate change initiatives. Her address served to underscore Indonesia’s non-transactional foreign policies, achievements in economic diplomacy, and contribution to regional and world stability.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

