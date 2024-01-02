en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Indonesia

Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate’s Volunteers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate’s Volunteers

Boyolali, Central Java, has become the epicenter of a storm involving the Indonesian Army and the democratic process. Six members of the Indonesian Army, all holding the rank of second private, stand accused of assaulting campaign volunteers for presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo during a rally in the region. The IV/Diponegoro Military Command (Kodam) spokesperson, Col. Richard Harison, confirmed their status as suspects, a development that followed rigorous interrogation and thorough evidence review.

Assault During the Rally

At least seven campaign volunteers suffered injuries in the incident, with two requiring hospital treatment. The confrontation, which resulted from noise disturbances by passing motorcycles, escalated rapidly, culminating in the assault. The incident has sparked outrage, prompting calls for justice and a thorough investigation.

Accountability in the Indonesian Army

The suspects, identified by their initials as Prada Y, Prada A, Prada J, Prada F, and Prada M, belong to Company B Yonif Raider 408/Sbh. This revelation marks a significant step in holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions. The military’s swift response underscores its commitment to upholding the law and ensuring justice is served, particularly when the democratic process is jeopardized.

Independent Legal Process

The legal proceedings against the soldiers are reportedly proceeding independently, free of intervention from Kodam IV/Diponegoro. This stance signifies the seriousness with which the Indonesian military handles infractions committed by its members, especially when these transgressions infringe upon democratic processes like election campaigns.

0
Indonesia Military Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indonesian Coal Giant Bukit Asam Boosts Output Infrastructure Amidst Persistent Power Sector Demand

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia and China Bolster Bilateral Ties in 2023: A Year in Review

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mount Lewotobi's Volcanic Activity Triggers Mass Evacuation in East Nusa Tenggara

By Salman Akhtar

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Revenge Travel: The World Reopens to Adventurous Spirits ...
@Europe · 3 hours
Revenge Travel: The World Reopens to Adventurous Spirits ...
heart comment 0
Indonesia’s Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond

By Geeta Pillai

Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
Papua, Indonesia Struck by Strongest Earthquake in Decades, Ignites Tsunami Fears Across Region

By BNN Correspondents

Papua, Indonesia Struck by Strongest Earthquake in Decades, Ignites Tsunami Fears Across Region
Cambodia’s Trade with Indonesia Surges, Hits Nearly $1 Billion Mark

By BNN Correspondents

Cambodia’s Trade with Indonesia Surges, Hits Nearly $1 Billion Mark
West Java Jolted Awake by Series of Earthquakes: No Casualties Reported

By Muthana Al-Najjar

West Java Jolted Awake by Series of Earthquakes: No Casualties Reported
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
54 seconds
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
55 seconds
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
55 seconds
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
57 seconds
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
1 min
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match
1 min
Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match
Stevenage Manager Steve Evans Criticizes Refereeing in Portsmouth Defeat
1 min
Stevenage Manager Steve Evans Criticizes Refereeing in Portsmouth Defeat
Political Tensions Rise as Ram Temple Consecration Nears
1 min
Political Tensions Rise as Ram Temple Consecration Nears
Jordan Clarkson Makes History for Utah Jazz with First Triple-Double Since 2008
2 mins
Jordan Clarkson Makes History for Utah Jazz with First Triple-Double Since 2008
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
37 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app