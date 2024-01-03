en English
Indonesia

Indonesia Mourns the Loss of Former Maritime Affairs Minister Rizal Ramli

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Indonesia mourns the loss of their former coordinating minister for maritime affairs, Rizal Ramli, who passed away on Tuesday evening. Ramli’s final resting place will be the Jeruk Purut Cemetery in South Jakarta, with the burial scheduled for Thursday following the zuhur prayer. His family is making arrangements for his daughter’s return from the United States to attend her father’s funeral.

As the news spread, Ramli’s residence quickly became a mourning house, with several notable figures offering their condolences. Among the visitors were President Joko Widodo and former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. The body of the late minister was transferred from Cipto Mangunkusumo Public Hospital to the mourning house where the condolences were offered.

A Life of Service

Ramli, who was battling pancreatic cancer, breathed his last at the age of 69. An accomplished academic, he was an alumnus of the Bandung Institute of Technology and Boston University, where he achieved a PhD in economics. Ramli was not only known for his educational prowess but also for his activism. During his student years, he was a vocal critic of the Soeharto regime and even spent some time as a political prisoner.

Ramli held several key government positions throughout his career, including head of the State Logistics Agency, coordinating minister for economy, finance minister, and coordinating minister for maritime affairs. His last ministerial position was held until 2016. His contributions to the country and his fight against corruption have left an indelible mark on Indonesia’s political landscape.

Indonesia Politics Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

