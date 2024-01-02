Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections

The Indonesian Finance Ministry has announced a budget allocation of Rp71.2 trillion for the forthcoming 2024 general elections. This marks a significant increase from the previous election cycle, where Rp30.4 trillion was designated, and 98.4% of that amount was spent. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani during a press conference in Jakarta.

Breakdown of the Budget Allocation

Of the total budget, Rp38.2 trillion is specifically earmarked for the electoral process itself. This expenditure includes the formation of ad-hoc agencies, drafting of regulations, and logistics management. The General Elections Commission (KPU) and the General Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) are set to utilize approximately Rp26.1 trillion for various activities. These activities range from handling nominations for presidential, vice-presidential, and legislative candidates, supervising the campaign and election period, maintaining the voters’ list, to overseeing election logistics.

Supporting Ministries and Governmental Agencies

Additionally, the government has allocated Rp3.8 trillion to support 14 ministries and governmental agencies. These bodies have responsibilities that include election security, dispute resolution, ensuring the neutrality of state apparatus, and disseminating information. Key recipients of these funds include the police, the national broadcasters RRI and TVRI, the Ministry of State Apparatus Utilization and Bureaucratic Reform, and the Ministry of Communication and Informatics.

Economic Stability Amid Election Preparations

The Indonesian government has notably reduced its 2023 budget deficit to Rp347.6 trillion ($22.48 billion), equivalent to 1.65% of the gross domestic product (GDP). This is the smallest deficit as a percentage of GDP since 2011. The positive performance of the 2023 budget is expected to provide a solid foundation for 2024, aiding in guarding the economy against the political cycle and geopolitical tensions. For 2024, the government plans to utilize Rp51.38 trillion of its accumulated cash to cover the budget deficit and reduce debt issuance.

