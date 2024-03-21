India's Wealth Gap Widens: Top 1% Now Holds Record 40.1% of Wealth

A recent paper titled 'Income and Wealth Inequality in India, 1922-2023: The Rise of the Billionaire Raj' has shed light on the growing disparity in wealth and income in India, with the richest 1% holding a staggering 40.1% of the total wealth and 22.6% of the income in 2022-23. This marks the highest level of inequality recorded since 1922, suggesting an urgent need for policy reforms including the implementation of a 'super tax' on the wealthiest to curb the widening gap.

Historic Highs in Inequality

The World Inequality Lab's comprehensive analysis reveals that since the early 1990s, India's wealth distribution has become increasingly skewed towards the top 1%, a trend that has accelerated in the last decade. The growth in income and wealth for this elite group has far outpaced that of the general population, leading to the highest levels of inequality observed in over a century. The study points out that such disparity is not only higher than during the British colonial era but also ranks among the highest globally, with India's top 1% income share rivaling that of countries known for extreme inequality.

The Role of Economic Reforms and Policy

Significant economic reforms initiated in 1991 have been linked to the rise of very high net worth individuals in India, with the number of billionaires increasing dramatically from 1 in 1991 to 162 in 2022. Additionally, the share of adults filing income tax returns has grown, indicating a broader tax base. However, the paper criticizes the current tax system as potentially regressive and suggests that a restructured tax code, including a 'super tax' on the wealthiest, could provide much-needed revenue for public investments in health, education, and infrastructure.

Addressing the Inequality Challenge

The authors of the study emphasize that the quality of economic data in India has declined, suggesting that the actual levels of inequality might be even higher than reported. They advocate for ambitious policy interventions to address the root causes of this disparity. By implementing a super tax on billionaires and multimillionaires, India could finance significant public investments that not only reduce inequality but also promote more inclusive economic growth.

The findings of the 'Income and Wealth Inequality in India, 1922-2023: The Rise of the Billionaire Raj' paper serve as a stark reminder of the growing wealth gap in India. As the country continues to develop, the challenge will be to ensure that economic growth benefits all segments of society, not just the top 1%. Only through thoughtful policy reforms and targeted investments can India hope to address the deep-rooted issue of inequality and pave the way for a more equitable future.