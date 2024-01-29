India's Vice-President Raises Alarm Over Declining Decorum in Legislatures

In a significant address, Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, expressed his deep concern over the declining discipline and decorum in India's legislative bodies. The Vice-President's concern centers around the belief that this decline is gradually rendering these legislative institutions irrelevant.

During the 84th All India Presiding Officers' Conference, Shri Dhankhar likened the increasing disruptions and disturbances in legislative bodies to a 'cancerous menace', similar to the COVID menace for democracy. This disruption, he stressed, is eroding public trust in these institutions, an alarming consequence that requires immediate and urgent attention.

Urgent Call for the 4 D's: Dialogue, Debate, Decorum, and Deliberations

The Vice-President highlighted the importance of nurturing first-time legislators and emphasized the urgent need for all stakeholders to introspect on the rising incidences of indiscipline and disruptions. To reinforce the strength of parliamentary democracy and ensure the smooth functioning of the House, Shri Dhankhar urged legislators to uphold the four D's: Dialogue, Debate, Decorum, and Deliberations.

In addition to emphasizing the four D's, the Vice-President also advised legislators to keep away from the two D's: Disturbance and Disruption. The aim of this advice is to curb the degeneration of the legislature and to save its sanctity. Shri Dhankhar also urged the presiding officers to invoke their authority to enforce discipline and decorum.

The event was graced by the presence of notable legislative figures, including Shri Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Dr. Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, and various presiding officers from across India.