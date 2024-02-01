India's Union Cabinet Sanctions OBC Reservation in Jammu and Kashmir's ULBs, Panchayats

In a significant move, the Indian Union Cabinet has granted approval for a proposal to reserve seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir. This marks a pivotal shift in the political landscape of the region, opening doors to enhanced representation for OBCs.

Unfolding the Legislative Path

The proposal is set to materialize through a bill expected to be introduced in the current session of the Parliament. Notably, the reservation will extend to one-third of the OBC seats specifically for OBC women, reflecting a concerted effort to promote gender parity in the political sphere. The positions under consideration for reservation encompass District Development Council (DDC) and Block Development Council (BDC) Chairpersons, Sarpanch and Panch constituencies, as well as members of Corporations, Councils, and Committees in the ULBs.

Decoding the Quota Percentage

The exact percentage of reservation for OBCs will be determined by a Commission after the bill's successful passage through Parliament. Prior to this, only Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Women had reserved seats in Panchayats and Municipalities, with a 33 percent reservation set aside for women. This initiative is a sequel to a bill approved in December, which entitled OBCs to reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

Implications for the Electoral Landscape

Elections for Panchayats and Municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir, previously postponed due to the impending OBC reservation and discrepancies in voter lists, will be scheduled post finalization of reservation percentages and completion of Ward delimitation and voter revision. While the terms for the Urban Local Bodies have concluded, and the Panchayats' term ended on January 9, the DDCs will continue until January 2026. This marks the first instance of all three tiers of the Panchayati Raj System being established in Jammu and Kashmir, signaling a significant milestone in the region's political evolution.