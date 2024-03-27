India's Unemployment Crisis: 83% Jobless Youth, ILO-IHD Report Unveils

In a startling revelation, the India Employment Report 2024, released by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, showcases a grim picture of unemployment in India, particularly among its youth. Jointly compiled by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Institute for Human Development (IHD), the report indicates that a staggering 83% of the unemployed population in India comprises young adults, with a notable skew towards educated individuals in urban settings.

Alarming Rise in Educated Unemployed Youth

The report delineates a significant shift in the demographic profile of unemployed individuals, highlighting that the share of educated youth among the unemployed escalated from 54.2% in 2000 to 65.7% in 2022. This trend is more pronounced among women, with 76.7% of the educated but unemployed youth being female, compared to 62.2% male counterparts. The researchers attribute this disturbing trend to a combination of factors, including a lack of job creation and the quality of employment opportunities, especially post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employment Trends and Policy Recommendations

From 2000 to 2022, the employment landscape for India's youth has undergone considerable changes. While the proportion of self-employed young individuals saw minor fluctuations, there was a notable increase in those holding regular jobs, rising from 13% in 2000 to 28% in 2022. However, the report underscores the pandemic years' adverse impact, with a decline in both employment and underemployment among young people. To combat these challenges, the report suggests five key policy areas, including job creation, improving employment quality, addressing labor market inequalities, enhancing skills, and bridging knowledge gaps on labor market trends.

Government and Opposition Responses

At the report's unveiling, CEA Nageswaran remarked on the need for a shift in mindset, emphasizing the role of the commercial sector in addressing employment issues rather than expecting government intervention for every social or economic challenge. However, this stance has sparked debate, with opposition leaders, including Congress national president Malliakrjun Kharge, criticizing the Narendra Modi government for the dire unemployment situation. The Congress party has signaled its intention to prioritize unemployment as a critical issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The India Employment Report 2024 serves as a crucial wake-up call, shedding light on the pressing unemployment crisis facing the nation's youth. As India prepares to add millions to its labor force in the coming decade, the findings underscore the urgency of addressing this challenge through comprehensive policy action and collaborative efforts between the government and the private sector. The path forward requires not only creating more jobs but ensuring these opportunities are accessible and equitable for all segments of society, particularly the educated youth who are currently bearing the brunt of unemployment.