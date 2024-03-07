India's Trade Committee Urges Review of FTAs with ASEAN, Japan, South Korea for Fair Steel Sector Deal

Amid rising concerns over the fairness of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with ASEAN, Japan, and South Korea, India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce has called for a critical reassessment. The committee's primary focus is on rectifying imbalances in the steel sector and ensuring equitable trade terms. This move highlights the growing emphasis on protecting domestic industries and ensuring they are not disadvantaged by international agreements.

Addressing Disparities in Trade Concessions

The Committee has pinpointed significant disparities in trade concessions, especially with ASEAN countries, advocating for the suspension of concessional tariffs until more equitable terms are established. It emphasizes the importance of periodic assessments to monitor compliance with Rules of Origin, aiming to prevent market access at reduced tariffs for countries not part of the FTAs. Furthermore, the recommendation to enforce mandatory domestic content labeling seeks to enhance transparency and accountability throughout the value chain.

Strategic Support for Domestic Industries

In a bid to bolster the domestic electronics sector, the Committee has recommended governmental intervention to protect industries from international competition until they achieve global competitiveness. It suggests linking foreign investments in electronics to commitments in infrastructure development and technology transfer, thereby ensuring the domestic production of critical components. Additionally, the proposal to reduce GST on vehicles and auto components from 28% to 18% and introduce vehicle scrappage incentive programs underscores the Committee's strategy to rejuvenate the auto industry. It also highlights the need for streamlined regulatory processes and financial incentives to support API parks.

Overcoming Challenges to Attract Foreign Investment

The Committee has identified land acquisition, administrative hurdles, and infrastructure inadequacies as significant obstacles to attracting foreign investment. It proposes the formation of an Empowered Committee to tackle land issues and recommends consensus-based land reforms and digitization of land records to simplify administrative procedures. The emphasis on strategic international trade agreements and the nurturing of domestic toy manufacturing in response to the influx of Chinese toys demonstrate a comprehensive approach to strengthening India's trade relations and industrial performance.

As India seeks to recalibrate its trade agreements with key partners, the Committee's recommendations offer a roadmap for achieving fairer trade terms and bolstering domestic industries. These proposed measures not only aim to protect local sectors but also to enhance India's competitiveness on the global stage, marking a strategic pivot in its approach to international trade and investment.