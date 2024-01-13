India’s Syncretic Culture: A Harmony Eroded by Communal Politics

India, a nation woven together by diverse threads of religious traditions, has always been a beacon of syncretic culture. This harmony is embodied in the shared religious sites, such as the Baba Budan Giri Dargah in Karnataka and the Haji Malang Dargah in Maharashtra, revered by Hindus and Muslims alike. However, in the post-Independence era, this tapestry of coexistence has been frayed by the divisive politics of communalism.

Communal Politics and Religious Polarisation

Political parties exploiting communal differences for electoral gains have been the root of disputes over shared religious sites. The demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the subsequent inauguration of the Ram Temple serve as stark reminders of events that have fuelled religious polarization. Parties like the BJP and the RSS have been accused of using these disputes to consolidate their political base, particularly in the southern states.

Religious Sites in Contention

The expansion of the Bhagyalaxmi temple in Hyderabad and the controversy over the Haji Malang Dargah in Maharashtra are recent examples of religious sites being contested. These disputes pose a threat to the peaceful coexistence that has historically defined India’s religious landscape.

Strength in Diversity

Despite these tensions, India’s history of religious tolerance and diversity continues to shine through. Instances of Hindu and Buddhist religious structures coexisting during the middle ages bear testimony to this. The strength of India’s religious traditions lies in the spaces where people from different religions intermix. However, the rise of sectarian nationalism threatens this syncretism.

The syncretic nature of regions like Ayodhya, with its array of Hindu temples, Gurdwaras, Jain temples, Islamic houses of worship, and graveyards, reflects the core of India’s religious diversity. Communal harmony witnessed during religious celebrations is a testament to the shared spaces that form the bedrock of India’s religious ethos. However, the erosion of this syncretic culture amidst the politics of communalism is a challenge that needs to be addressed for India to uphold its rich tapestry of religious harmony.