India's Sustainable Leap: Unveiling Progress at UN GCNI National Convention in New Delhi

On a bright morning in New Delhi, amidst the fervor of progress and innovation, the 18th National Convention of United Nations Global Compact Network India unfolded, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards sustainable development. The Hon'ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, took center stage to reaffirm India's unwavering commitment to the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (UN SDGs). Themed 'Advancing Sustainable India: Driving Change with Forward Faster 2030', the convention became a crucible for change, catalyzing a movement towards a more sustainable and equitable future.

India's Strategy: A Bottom-Up Approach

Shri Puri's keynote speech highlighted a fundamental philosophy that powers India's approach to sustainability: a bottom-up strategy, rooted in the aspirations of those who seek social change the most. This approach has propelled India's progress in advancing UN SDGs beyond the global average. The convention's discussions, ranging from climate action and responsible water management to sustainable finance and economic empowerment, underscored the multifaceted nature of India's sustainability efforts. India's largest oil & gas PSU, ONGC, a founding member of UN GCNI, exemplified corporate responsibility by showcasing its commitment to reducing SCOPE-1 and SCOPE-2 emissions by 17% over the last five years and focusing on hiring personnel with green skills.

Driving Change through Innovation and Collaboration

The convening power of the convention brought together minds from across sectors, fostering a spirit of cooperation and collective action. Initiatives like FasterForward 2030, supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), showcased the imperative of collaboration in achieving our shared goals of a sustainable future. The discussions emphasized not just the responsibility of governments and corporations but also the pivotal role of innovative financing and investment in sustainable development. The rise of green finance in India, with its critical role in funding renewable energy projects, and the challenging yet essential path towards net zero by 2070, were significant points of discussion, highlighting the urgent need for innovative solutions to finance India's sustainable development.

Water Management and Economic Empowerment

One of the convention's critical focal points was the transformative power of sustainable water management and economic empowerment. With an investment of $250 billion over the past decade, India's water sector has seen remarkable growth, as highlighted by Union Water Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission, aimed at providing clean drinking water to millions of households, is a testament to India's comprehensive approach to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6.1 well before 2030. This initiative, among others, serves as an inspiration for developing nations striving for sustainable development.

The 18th National Convention of United Nations Global Compact Network India not only shed light on India's strides towards sustainability but also reaffirmed the nation's role as a beacon of hope and innovation on the global stage. As we look towards 2030, the path is clear: advancing sustainable development in India and beyond requires unwavering commitment, innovative solutions, and collaborative efforts. The convention in New Delhi was not just a meeting of minds but a clarion call to action, echoing across the corridors of power and the streets of India, urging us all towards a brighter, more sustainable future.