India’s Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court of India on January 8, 2024, nullified the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano case, citing it as a misuse of a Supreme Court order to violate the law. The convicts were found guilty of the gangrape and murder of Bilkis Bano and seven members of her family during the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat. The Supreme Court declared that the Gujarat government was not competent to pass the remission order since the men had been tried and convicted under the jurisdiction of Maharashtra, a neighboring state. The convicts had been released under the remission and premature release policy on August 15, 2022, which was later invalidated by the Supreme Court in November 2012, leading to the formulation of a fresh policy by the Gujarat government in 2014.

The Aftermath of the Verdict

The verdict was met with applause from opposition parties, accusing the Home Ministry and Gujarat government of misconduct. Bilkis Bano expressed her gratitude towards the Supreme Court and her lawyer for the verdict, stating that she felt justice and hope in the promise of equal justice for all. She also thanked her family, friends, and supporters for standing by her during her journey for justice. The judgement – viewed as a significant triumph for the victim’s rights – is expected to create ripples, especially in Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister at the time of the riots.

Key Events Following the Verdict

The same day witnessed other key events across the country. Tamil Nadu successfully concluded its first Global Investors Meet (GIM 2024) with investment proposals worth over Rs 6.64 lakh crore, promising nearly 27 lakh jobs across various sectors. The annual Director General of Police (DGP) Conference, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focused on data security and the implementation of criminal laws. The Manipur government received directions from the Central government to consider a request to remove ‘Nomadic Chin-Kuki’ from the list of Scheduled Tribes in the state. Gujarat is gearing up to host the 10th Gujarat Global Investment Summit, set for inauguration by Prime Minister Modi.

Global Events

On an international level, France is facing political challenges over a new immigration law. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned, with President Emmanuel Macron expected to form a new government soon. The United States’ lunar landing mission is encountering difficulties due to engine problems on the spacecraft by Astrobotic Technology. The U.S. has listed China, Pakistan, and North Korea as ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ for severe violations of religious freedom. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, affirming the commitment to strengthen the partnership between the two nations. In a saddening turn of events, Franz Beckenbauer, a legendary figure in German football, passed away at the age of 78. He was celebrated for winning the World Cup as both a player and a coach.