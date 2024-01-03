en English
India

India's Supreme Court Braces for a Series of Significant Hearings

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
India’s Supreme Court Braces for a Series of Significant Hearings

The Supreme Court of India is bracing for a series of critical hearings, demonstrating the diverse nature of cases that the Indian judiciary encompasses. Ranging from political issues to financial corruption and the welfare of the judiciary itself, these hearings underline the court’s role in addressing the nation’s most pressing concerns.

Trinamool Congress Leader Challenges Expulsion

Among the pleas is a challenge by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha. This case highlights the ongoing friction within the country’s political landscape, as leaders grapple with the complexities of parliamentary procedures and regulations.

Victims Seek Justice in Morbi Bridge Collapse

A plea filed by the victims’ association of the tragic Morbi bridge collapse is also scheduled for hearing. The plea seeks justice and potential compensation for the incident that claimed several lives, underscoring the urgent need for improved infrastructure safety measures across the nation.

TMC MLA Implicated in Money Laundering Case

In another significant case, the court will hear a plea from TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya, implicated in a money laundering case linked to a teacher’s recruitment scam. This case throws light on the nexus between power and corruption, a topic of national concern.

Supreme Court to Hear CBI Plea Against Former ICICI CEO

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the Supreme Court with a plea against the interim bail granted to former CEO and Managing Director of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, in a corruption case. The case underlines the critical role of financial institutions in maintaining ethical standards in their operations.

All India Judges Association Seeks Welfare Measures

Lastly, the All India Judges Association has filed a plea seeking the implementation of welfare measures for retired judges. This plea underscores the importance of safeguarding the interests of those who have served the judiciary, ensuring their post-retirement well-being.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

