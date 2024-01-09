en English
India

India’s Supreme Court Annuls Early Release of Bilkis Bano Case Convicts

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST
India’s Supreme Court Annuls Early Release of Bilkis Bano Case Convicts

India’s Supreme Court has annulled the premature release of 11 convicts implicated in the infamous Bilkis Bano case. The court has censured the ruling BJP government in Gujarat for their role in facilitating the early release of these convicts. The convicts are now ordered to return to jail within two weeks. The court has also clarified that to reapply for remission, these convicts must first be back behind bars. This decision highlights the deceptive actions that led to the premature release and declares the previous remission order invalid.

Government Complicity and Misuse of Power

The Supreme Court held the Gujarat government responsible for inappropriate collaboration with the convicts, hence misusing its power to order their premature release. This decision concludes a controversial chapter in one of the most high-profile incidents of the 2002 Gujarat riots. The court also criticized the conduct of the Gujarat government, underscoring the importance of upholding the rule of law.

Implications of the Verdict

This verdict not only reinstates the convicts in prison but also establishes that the State of Maharashtra, where the trial took place, was the rightful government to consider remission, not Gujarat where the crime occurred. The original remission orders were deemed stereotyped and tainted by fraud. This decision has far-reaching implications for the understanding of remission for heinous crimes, the jurisdiction to decide on remission issues, and the identification of the appropriate government to consider remission.

Upholding the Rule of Law

The Supreme Court’s decision to quash the early release of these convicts, nullifying the May 2022 order attained through fraud, has been widely acclaimed. The court criticized the Gujarat government for passing remission orders without due consideration, stating it lacked jurisdiction over the matter. This judgment, therefore, not only reinstates the convicts in prison but also reaffirms the rule of law as a central pillar for Indian democracy.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

