India’s Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners’ Appointment to Stand

India’s Supreme Court has declined to impose a stay on a controversial new law altering the selection committee for the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners. The reformed law, which diverges from prior Supreme Court directives, includes the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister in the selection panel, conspicuously excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Understanding the New Law

The new law, dubbed the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, supplants the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991. It stipulates that the CEC and other election commissioners will now be appointed by the President, following recommendations from a selection committee. This committee, the composition of which has sparked a political row, excludes the CJI, a shift from the previously established procedure.

Legal Challenges and Political Backlash

Several petitions challenging the legality of the new law have been filed, with advocates arguing that the law breaches the principles of free and fair elections and the separation of powers doctrine. The exclusion of the CJI from the selection process is a bone of contention, as it is perceived to give the executive branch, primarily the Prime Minister and his nominee, undue influence in the appointments. Opposition parties have accused the Modi government of defying the Supreme Court with this legislative change.

The Supreme Court’s Stance

The Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the law indicates its willingness to let the legislative change persist for now. Even though the court has agreed to examine these petitions, it has refrained from suspending the law’s application, allowing it to remain in force pending further legal scrutiny. The apex court’s decision, however, should not be construed as an endorsement of the new law. The court has issued a notice to the central government, seeking its response to the pleas challenging the new law.