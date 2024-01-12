en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India’s Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners’ Appointment to Stand

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:23 am EST
India’s Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners’ Appointment to Stand

India’s Supreme Court has declined to impose a stay on a controversial new law altering the selection committee for the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners. The reformed law, which diverges from prior Supreme Court directives, includes the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister in the selection panel, conspicuously excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Understanding the New Law

The new law, dubbed the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, supplants the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991. It stipulates that the CEC and other election commissioners will now be appointed by the President, following recommendations from a selection committee. This committee, the composition of which has sparked a political row, excludes the CJI, a shift from the previously established procedure.

Legal Challenges and Political Backlash

Several petitions challenging the legality of the new law have been filed, with advocates arguing that the law breaches the principles of free and fair elections and the separation of powers doctrine. The exclusion of the CJI from the selection process is a bone of contention, as it is perceived to give the executive branch, primarily the Prime Minister and his nominee, undue influence in the appointments. Opposition parties have accused the Modi government of defying the Supreme Court with this legislative change.

The Supreme Court’s Stance

The Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the law indicates its willingness to let the legislative change persist for now. Even though the court has agreed to examine these petitions, it has refrained from suspending the law’s application, allowing it to remain in force pending further legal scrutiny. The apex court’s decision, however, should not be construed as an endorsement of the new law. The court has issued a notice to the central government, seeking its response to the pleas challenging the new law.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
PM Modi Claims Atal Setu Used Enough Steel to Build Multiple Iconic World Structures
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drawn attention to the scale of the country’s infrastructure development by drawing a comparison with other iconic world structures. According to Modi, the quantity of iron and steel used in the construction of the Atal Setu, also known as the Basohli Bridge, is so substantial that it could have
PM Modi Claims Atal Setu Used Enough Steel to Build Multiple Iconic World Structures
IT Sector Earnings and Stock Market Projections: A Look Ahead to 2024
8 mins ago
IT Sector Earnings and Stock Market Projections: A Look Ahead to 2024
HCL Technologies Surpasses Revenue Estimates with 6% Profit Rise in Q3FY24
9 mins ago
HCL Technologies Surpasses Revenue Estimates with 6% Profit Rise in Q3FY24
Netflix Withdraws Indian Movie Amid Hindu Right-Wing Backlash
5 mins ago
Netflix Withdraws Indian Movie Amid Hindu Right-Wing Backlash
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
5 mins ago
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
Wipro Q3 Net Profit Slips 12% YoY, Adjusts Q4 Growth Guidance
5 mins ago
Wipro Q3 Net Profit Slips 12% YoY, Adjusts Q4 Growth Guidance
Latest Headlines
World News
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
1 min
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks
4 mins
UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen
5 mins
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
5 mins
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
7 mins
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Jesse Watters' Bizarre Taylor Swift Theory
7 mins
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Jesse Watters' Bizarre Taylor Swift Theory
Vrendon 'Vren' Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports
8 mins
Vrendon 'Vren' Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports
Man Tattoos Europe's Alleged Tallest Floodlight on His Leg
8 mins
Man Tattoos Europe's Alleged Tallest Floodlight on His Leg
Zambian President Hichilema Praises DRC's Post-Election Peace
8 mins
Zambian President Hichilema Praises DRC's Post-Election Peace
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
5 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app