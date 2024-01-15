en English
India

India’s Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
India, a country with a rich tapestry of religious diversity, navigates a complex path between secularism and communalism – a debate that has roots extending back to the early post-independence era. The restoration of the Somnath Temple is a prominent example of this ongoing discourse, a historical event that saw diverging perspectives from key figures like Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Patel’s Vision vs Nehru’s Concerns

Sardar Patel, who passed away during the temple’s restoration process, saw the act of restoring the temple as a matter of honor, aligning with the sentiments of the Hindu public. In contrast, Jawaharlal Nehru was critical of using government funds for the temple restoration, perceiving it as a form of ‘Hindu revivalism.’

The Role of K. M. Munshi

The project was led by K. M. Munshi, who defended his efforts as being crucial for India’s civilizational strength and consciousness. His views on the significance of the Somnath Temple resonate in today’s debate over the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Questions on Congress’ Survival

The Congress party has been historically accused of pseudo-secularism and has faced criticism for its stance on religious issues. Its position on the Ayodhya temple consecration and perceived anti-Hindu initiatives have led to questions about its survival in the current political climate, dominated by a Hindutva party and leaders like Narendra Modi.

As India continues its journey from the freedom struggle to the current state of majoritarianism, it witnesses a descent from secularism to muscular Hinduism. This shift casts a pall of fear over democratic India, threatening the very ethos of citizens’ rights to profess and practice their religion.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

