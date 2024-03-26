India's Stats Ministry Bypasses NSC for 2022-23 Household Expenditure Survey Release

India's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the 2022-23 Household Consumer Expenditure Survey (HCES) fact-sheet on February 24 without prior consultation with the National Statistical Commission (NSC), raising concerns on procedural adherence and data credibility. The NSC, an autonomous body established in 2006 for setting statistical standards, was sidestepped, marking a deviation from expected practices of engaging the commission in such significant releases. This incident has sparked debate over the autonomy of statistical bodies and the integrity of India's statistical system.

Background and Immediate Reactions

The HCES is a crucial tool for updating macroeconomic indicators and establishing poverty lines, with the last survey conducted in 2011-12. The 2017-18 survey was shelved due to data quality issues, making the 2022-23 survey highly anticipated. However, the MoSPI's decision to release the fact-sheet without the NSC's review has led to criticism from several quarters, including Pronab Sen, chairman of the Standing Committee on Statistics (SCoS), who affirmed the committee's technical approval of the fact-sheet but questioned the bypassing of the NSC.

The Role and Challenges of the NSC

The NSC's role as a policy, priority, and standard-setting entity in statistical matters has been under scrutiny, especially after the 2019 controversy where a report on unemployment was withheld by the government. This recent bypassing of the NSC underscores ongoing challenges in maintaining the autonomy and relevance of the commission in India's statistical landscape. The NSC's chairperson expressed concern over not being consulted, highlighting a growing trend of sidelining the commission in matters of national statistical importance.

Implications for India's Statistical System

This development has led to calls for an overhaul of India's statistical system to restore credibility and ensure transparency in data collection and dissemination. The incident reflects broader issues of governance and the need for a robust, independent statistical framework that can serve the needs of all stakeholders, including the government, corporates, and civil society. As the debate unfolds, the focus remains on strengthening India's statistical institutions to uphold the integrity of data critical for policy-making and economic planning.