India's Start-Up Ecosystem Soars Under Modi: Anurag Thakur Hails Transformation

New Delhi, March 31 (VOICE) - Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, on Sunday, illuminated the remarkable journey of India's start-up ecosystem, attributing its success to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors' meet-up event in Jaipur, Thakur underscored India's ascension to the third largest start-up ecosystem globally, fostering thousands of start-ups and creating a robust environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Unprecedented Growth and Prosperity

Thakur highlighted the exponential growth of start-ups in India, from a modest count of 400-500 a decade ago to thousands today, thanks to the government's start-up friendly policies. He emphasized the creation of 110 unicorns with valuations soaring up to Rs 8,600 crore, which have significantly contributed to job creation and economic dynamism. Drawing a stark contrast between the UPA and NDA regimes, Thakur credited the Modi government's decisive policy-making for India's economic leap from being among the 'fragile five' to ranking as the fifth largest economy worldwide.

Transformative Policies and Social Welfare

Further delving into the government's initiatives, Thakur shared how India's exports surged from $466 billion to $770 billion, alongside a remarkable increase in forex reserves. He lauded the transformative impact of social welfare schemes like Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM SVANidhi scheme, and 'Nal Se Jal' programme, which have improved millions of lives across the nation. Thakur also applauded the youthful energy driving the nation's start-up scene, mentioning iconic enterprises like PayTm, Byju's, and Flipkart as testaments to India's 'Yuva Shakti'.

Envisioning a Brighter Future

The Union Minister's speech also touched upon the importance of transitioning to a formal economy, highlighting initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and e-Shram cards that have formalized the unorganized sectors. With an optimistic view of the future, Thakur envisioned 'drone didis' revolutionizing agriculture through technology. His address not only celebrated the current achievements but also set a forward-looking tone for India's technological and economic trajectory.