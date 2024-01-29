India's Social Service Expenditure and Welfare Impact Soar, Reports Finance Ministry

India's Finance Ministry has reported a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% in government expenditure on social services between fiscal years 2014 and 2023. This showcases a significant emphasis on societal welfare by the government. The capital expenditure on social services has seen a growth rate at an 8.1% CAGR, indicating a robust approach towards societal asset creation.

Impact of Welfare Schemes

The 'Indian Economy: A Review' report by Department of Economic Affairs has shed light on the role of various welfare programs in improving the quality of life. Schemes like the Ujjwala Yojana, PM-Jan Aarogya Yojana, and PM-AWAS Yojana have played a crucial part in contributing to the nation's rise as the fifth largest economy. This is further evidenced by a NITI Aayog report, which revealed that 13.5 crore Indians escaped multi-dimensional poverty from 2015-16 to 2019-21, primarily in rural and backward areas.

National Family Health Survey data showed increased access to basic amenities and a remarkable decrease in out-of-pocket health expenditure from 62.6% in FY15 to 47.1% in FY20. The country has seen notable achievements, including a reduction in maternal mortality, a higher female Gross Enrollment Ratio in education, and a decrease in TB incidence.

Empowering Welfare

Fiscal welfare schemes have played a pivotal role in reducing economic inequality and expanding the scope of 'empowering welfare'. Over 30.3 crore Ayushman Bharat cards have been issued, and 1.4 crore candidates have been trained under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Government initiatives like MUDRA Yojana and PM Jan Dhan Yojana have supported economic inclusivity, with significant loans being sanctioned and numerous accounts being opened.

Social Security Fund

India is also set to introduce a social security fund to provide universal social security for unorganised sector workers and gig/platform workers. This fund aims to consolidate existing social security schemes, covering aspects such as old age, pension, provident fund, health, housing, and education, under one comprehensive Social Security Fund. The government has collected data on more than 293.3 million unorganised workers and is well-positioned to extend benefits to these individuals.

The National Education Policy of 2020 has introduced further reforms and initiatives such as PARAKH and NIPUN Bharat Mission, underlining the government's commitment to holistic welfare.