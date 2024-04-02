India's Smartphone Market Stays Subdued Ahead of 2024 Elections Despite Previous Trends

As India gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, typically a period marked by increased consumer spending and market activity, smartphone sales are bucking the trend. Contrary to expectations, there's been no surge in smartphone demand in the lead-up to the elections, indicating a subdued market sentiment.

Unexpected Market Dynamics

Analysts had anticipated a boost in smartphone sales ahead of the elections, as observed in previous election cycles and during festive seasons. However, the absence of significant government schemes offering free devices, a strategy previously employed to garner voter support, has contributed to the lacklustre performance of the smartphone market. Shilpi Jain, a Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, highlighted the absence of initiatives aimed at stimulating consumer spending in the run-up to the elections. The Uttar Pradesh government's procurement of 2.5 million smartphones under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana stands as a rare exception in this regard.

Political Influence Waning?

Faisal Kawoosa, founder and analyst at TechArc, emphasised the diminishing allure of smartphones as a political tool. With no major promises of free devices by political parties, the smartphone industry finds itself devoid of the usual pre-election momentum. Kawoosa noted that smartphone brands launching phones with a higher price segment of 20-25 percent, prioritising profitability. "As they progress to the next brackets, the unit volume sales opportunity reduces. So they won't be able to sell more or like before numbers. At the same time, there isn't a strong reason to trigger more than normal sales. 5G has become a hygiene factor, without any motivation for consumers, whereas AI, foldables, etc., remain niche."

Looking Ahead

Counterpoint Research reported a decline in overall smartphone sales in the first months of the year, with a continued sluggish trend expected in the coming months. TechArc's preliminary figures for the January-March quarter suggest a dip in sales at 25-27 million, compared to 29-30 million last year for the same period. Analysts attribute the weak demand to factors such as the post-festive season effect, increased replacement cycles, and a lack of compelling reasons for consumers to upgrade. The absence of enticing features beyond 5G compatibility further dampens consumer interest. Looking ahead, IDC anticipates a modest year-on-year growth in smartphone shipments for 2024, driven primarily by regular handset upgrades rather than election-related factors.