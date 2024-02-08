India's Smart Cities Mission: Focus on Tier-2 Cities and Cybersecurity in Phase 2

India's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs is urging the government to initiate the second phase of the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), with a focus on Tier-2 cities within 50 to 100 kilometers of capital cities and tourist destinations. The recommendation came in a report presented to the Lok Sabha, emphasizing the need for a secure digital infrastructure to protect against cyber attacks and safeguard sensitive data.

Leveraging Expertise and Expanding Smart Systems

The committee advised leveraging the expertise of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) from the SCM in other urban development projects such as Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAYNULM). The report acknowledged the progress made in creating digital infrastructures in 100 cities, including various smart systems for traffic, waste management, and surveillance. However, it noted that cybersecurity remains a critical concern.

The first phase of SCM was launched by the Narendra Modi government in 2015, with 100 cities selected through a competitive process from January 2016 to June 2018. Larger cities like Surat, Agra, and Pune have shown good progress under the SCM. However, smaller cities, particularly in north-eastern states, are lagging.

Securing Digital Infrastructure and Safeguarding Data

The committee highlighted the importance of expanding the role of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) in cities to provide a variety of services. It recommended the implementation of a robust system to protect digital platforms from cyber attacks and safeguard sensitive public and private data. This move is crucial as digital infrastructure becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, raising concerns about data privacy and security.

A Call for Inclusion and Equitable Development

The committee's recommendation to focus on Tier-2 cities reflects a broader trend of promoting inclusive and equitable urban development. By prioritizing these cities, the government can address the disparities between urban and rural areas and ensure that the benefits of the Smart Cities Mission are felt by a wider population.

As India continues to urbanize at an unprecedented rate, the need for smart and sustainable cities has never been more urgent. The second phase of the Smart Cities Mission represents an opportunity to build on the progress made so far and create cities that are not only technologically advanced but also resilient, inclusive, and sustainable.

In conclusion, the Parliamentary Standing Committee's recommendation for the second phase of the Smart Cities Mission is a call to action for the Indian government to prioritize Tier-2 cities and strengthen digital infrastructure. By leveraging the expertise of SPVs and implementing robust cybersecurity measures, the government can create cities that are smart, secure, and equitable.