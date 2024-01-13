India’s Rising Global Influence: A Shift in Worldwide Perception

In an assertion of India’s burgeoning global influence, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar emphasized that the country’s position on global issues is increasingly sought. Dr. Jaishankar’s remarks indicate a shift in the global perception of India with the country playing a significant role in worldwide decision-making processes.

India’s Rising Global Influence

A recent article in Global Times acknowledges India’s emergence as a crucial global player and commends its economic development, political evolution, and rapid transition towards becoming a crucial participant in a multipolar world. This is further highlighted by the G20 summit in New Delhi, where despite Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence, the focus remains on India’s growing influence.

India’s stance on Africa, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposing the African Union’s full membership in the G20, signals a shift in foreign influence alliances. This move, coupled with India’s independent strategy and objectives, positions the country to evolve from a leading middle power to a superpower.

Strengthening Economic Relations

India’s growing economic power is evident in its strengthening relations with Singapore. The rapid growth of the Indian economy, projected to move from fifth to third in global economic size by 2030, is attracting numerous Singaporean conglomerates and institutions. This economic growth, coupled with policies facilitating foreign investments, is enhancing India’s influence in global trade and investment patterns.

India’s Global Esteem

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Sydney, Australia, the growing importance of India-Australia relations was highlighted. Modi emphasized India’s growing global clout, its rich civilization, and its steadfast commitment to democratic principles. Through the theme of India’s G20 presidency, ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, India’s belief in the world as a family is evident, further asserting its growing influence.

Indian travelers are witnessing a new era of passport power with a Mobility Score of 75 and a Passport Power Rank of 68. This development, along with India’s G20 presidency, underscores its burgeoning soft power and growing global influence.