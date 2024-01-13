en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India’s Rising Global Influence: A Shift in Worldwide Perception

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
India’s Rising Global Influence: A Shift in Worldwide Perception

In an assertion of India’s burgeoning global influence, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar emphasized that the country’s position on global issues is increasingly sought. Dr. Jaishankar’s remarks indicate a shift in the global perception of India with the country playing a significant role in worldwide decision-making processes.

India’s Rising Global Influence

A recent article in Global Times acknowledges India’s emergence as a crucial global player and commends its economic development, political evolution, and rapid transition towards becoming a crucial participant in a multipolar world. This is further highlighted by the G20 summit in New Delhi, where despite Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence, the focus remains on India’s growing influence.

India’s stance on Africa, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposing the African Union’s full membership in the G20, signals a shift in foreign influence alliances. This move, coupled with India’s independent strategy and objectives, positions the country to evolve from a leading middle power to a superpower.

Strengthening Economic Relations

India’s growing economic power is evident in its strengthening relations with Singapore. The rapid growth of the Indian economy, projected to move from fifth to third in global economic size by 2030, is attracting numerous Singaporean conglomerates and institutions. This economic growth, coupled with policies facilitating foreign investments, is enhancing India’s influence in global trade and investment patterns.

India’s Global Esteem

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Sydney, Australia, the growing importance of India-Australia relations was highlighted. Modi emphasized India’s growing global clout, its rich civilization, and its steadfast commitment to democratic principles. Through the theme of India’s G20 presidency, ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, India’s belief in the world as a family is evident, further asserting its growing influence.

Indian travelers are witnessing a new era of passport power with a Mobility Score of 75 and a Passport Power Rank of 68. This development, along with India’s G20 presidency, underscores its burgeoning soft power and growing global influence.

0
India International Relations Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
20 mins ago
Central Registration Centre Recruiting Young Company Secretaries: 30 Positions Available
The Central Registration Centre (CRC), in a significant move, is opening its doors to young professionals in the field of Company Secretaries. A total of 30 positions are up for grabs, with the organization specifically seeking candidates no older than 31 years. Experience and Compensation The CRC is prioritizing applicants with post-qualification experience ranging from
Central Registration Centre Recruiting Young Company Secretaries: 30 Positions Available
New Trailer for 'Warning 2' Promises a Thrilling Sequel
31 mins ago
New Trailer for 'Warning 2' Promises a Thrilling Sequel
Jaxay Shah Advocates for Sustainable Urban Planning at Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Global Summit
31 mins ago
Jaxay Shah Advocates for Sustainable Urban Planning at Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Global Summit
RPF Inspector's Heroic Act Prevents Tragedy at Khandwa Railway Station
29 mins ago
RPF Inspector's Heroic Act Prevents Tragedy at Khandwa Railway Station
Pune's Lohagaon Airport to Open New Cultural Beacon: A Terminal with a Twist
30 mins ago
Pune's Lohagaon Airport to Open New Cultural Beacon: A Terminal with a Twist
Hyundai Dealership and Manufacturer Slapped with Rs 2.25 Lakh Fine for Faulty Apple CarPlay System
30 mins ago
Hyundai Dealership and Manufacturer Slapped with Rs 2.25 Lakh Fine for Faulty Apple CarPlay System
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour Could Win UK Election Without Scotland: Humza Yousaf
2 mins
Labour Could Win UK Election Without Scotland: Humza Yousaf
Texas Governor Abbott Clarifies Response to Illegal Border Crossings Amidst Policy Tensions
4 mins
Texas Governor Abbott Clarifies Response to Illegal Border Crossings Amidst Policy Tensions
House Speaker Mike Johnson Stands Firm on Funding Agreement Amidst Conservative Opposition
4 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Stands Firm on Funding Agreement Amidst Conservative Opposition
Senator Sinema Signals Near Completion of Bipartisan Border Security Negotiations
5 mins
Senator Sinema Signals Near Completion of Bipartisan Border Security Negotiations
Utah Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump: Shaping the Republican Landscape
8 mins
Utah Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump: Shaping the Republican Landscape
Australia Faces Deadliest Year on Roads in Over Five Years
8 mins
Australia Faces Deadliest Year on Roads in Over Five Years
Chad's Political Landscape Shifts with New Director of Cabinet Appointment
9 mins
Chad's Political Landscape Shifts with New Director of Cabinet Appointment
Tottenham Hotspur a Contender for Premier League Title, Declares Manager Ange Postecoglou
9 mins
Tottenham Hotspur a Contender for Premier League Title, Declares Manager Ange Postecoglou
Bayer's G4A Startup Acceleration Program Applications will end on February 11
10 mins
Bayer's G4A Startup Acceleration Program Applications will end on February 11
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app