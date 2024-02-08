India's Resource Distribution Shift: NDA Government Increases Tax Devolution Amid Southern States' Unrest

In a significant shift towards cooperative federalism, the Indian Ministry of Finance has revealed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has shared a higher percentage of central taxes with states compared to the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Over the course of a decade, the NDA has disbursed 41-42% of central taxes to states annually, marking a substantial increase from the 30-32% shared during the UPA's tenure.

A Monumental Shift in Resource Distribution

The financial strategy employed by the NDA government has resulted in the transfer of Rs 84.3 trillion in central taxes and Finance Commission grants to states, which is 3.8 times the amount transferred by the UPA, amounting to Rs 22.1 trillion. This increase in transfers represents a change from 3.36% to 4.24% of India's gross domestic product (GDP). The uptick in resource devolution to states is in line with the recommendations of the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, which advised increasing the share of state transfers to 42%.

However, the white paper from the Ministry also notes that the Central government has used cesses and surcharges to bypass the recommended levels of tax devolution. Amidst this backdrop, some southern states have protested against what they perceive as unfair treatment in the distribution of resources.

Unrest in Southern States

States like Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Centre's alleged denial of funds and restrictions on borrowing limit. The decrease in tax devolution and GST compensation has resulted in a significant loss of funds for these states. Key statistics include Karnataka's loss of 62,098 crore in tax devolution, and Kerala's curtailment of 57,400 crore by the Centre in the state's receipts.

The antipathy between the Centre and the states has had a profound impact on large infrastructure projects and drought relief. The reduced divisible tax pool and low tax devolution are a matter of concern for fiscal federalism, with the Centre budgeting to share 35.5% of the divisible tax pool with states in FY25, lower than the 15th FC’s recommended 41%.

The Road Ahead

The government has expressed its intention to bring revenue expenditure levels back to pre-pandemic levels in FY25. However, the concerning liquidity crunch arising from a vertical fiscal imbalance and arbitrary cuts in the borrowing limit, along with the violation of the recommendations of finance commissions by the present regime, has raised questions about the future of fiscal federalism in India.

As the nation grapples with these challenges, the need for a more equitable distribution of resources and adherence to the recommendations of finance commissions becomes increasingly evident. Only time will tell if India can successfully navigate this complex financial landscape and ensure a brighter future for all its states.

The increase in tax devolution by the NDA government represents a significant step towards cooperative federalism and equitable development across states. However, the use of cesses and surcharges to bypass recommended levels of tax devolution, coupled with the unrest in southern states, highlights the need for a more balanced and transparent approach to resource distribution in India.