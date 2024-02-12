India's Quest for a Developed Nation Status by 2047: Balancing Quantitative Growth and Qualitative Transformation

As India looks towards its 18th Lok Sabha elections in 2024-25, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is rallying for a 'viksit' or developed India by 2047. The nation currently stands as a lower middle-income country, with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of $2,390, requiring a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% over the next 25 years to bridge the gap.

Beyond Numbers: The Quest for Qualitative Transformation

While quantitative growth is essential, India must focus on qualitative transformation, particularly in Total Factor Productivity (TFP) growth. The challenge lies in the struggle many middle-income countries, such as Mexico, Malaysia, and Thailand, face when transitioning to developed status.

The State of Education and Healthcare

India's education system has experienced a 'quantity' revolution with high enrollment rates. However, quality remains an issue, as only 25% of 14-18-year-olds can read Standard II textbooks.

Similarly, the nation's healthcare system suffers from below-average government spending and inconsistent service delivery. Basic health and education for everyone are critical components in achieving developed nation status.

Innovation, Capacity Building, and Collaboration

Innovation, capacity building, and a complete re-engineering of government, academic institutions, and corporations' relationships are essential to make this vision a reality.

India has already taken strides in various sectors, including environmental conservation and sustainable development. Commitments at global summits like the Paris Climate Summit and initiatives such as the National Solar Mission and the National Clean Air Programme showcase India's dedication to combating climate change.

Shift towards an environment-centric approach, stringent regulatory frameworks, and prioritizing climate education are vital to overcoming the challenges posed by budgetary imbalances and effectively addressing climate change.

In the realm of healthcare, India has made significant progress in preparing for future respiratory pandemics through the development of the National Pandemic Preparedness Plan for Respiratory Viruses.

Additionally, the emphasis on sustainability in the textile industry, driven by national policies and government initiatives, showcases India's commitment to achieving United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

India's significant role in global cotton production, organic cotton cultivation, and eco-friendly garment production further highlights its dedication to sustainable development.

As the nation moves toward its 2024-25 elections, the Vice President of India has emphasized the importance of women's contribution in achieving India's development goals. The passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill aims to increase women's participation in politics, and the economic progress made by India in the last decade instills confidence in the nation becoming the world's third-largest economy.

With a focus on both qualitative transformation and quantitative growth, India is poised to tackle the challenges of becoming a developed nation by 2047.