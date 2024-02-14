India's Push for IEA Full Membership: A Leap Towards a Greener Future

India, the world's third-largest energy consumer, has taken a significant step towards cleaner energy by applying for full membership in the International Energy Agency (IEA). Aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 and meet half of its electricity needs through renewable sources by 2030, India's shift to a low-carbon path is estimated to require over $10 trillion in new investments by 2070. Recognizing the country's strategic importance in addressing global energy and climate challenges, the IEA is set to start talks regarding India's full membership.

Advertisment

IEA's Endorsement and India's Potential

Ministers from IEA's member countries have agreed to begin discussions on India's request for full membership. Having joined the IEA as an association country in 2017, India now seeks a larger role in the organization. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the benefits of India playing a bigger part in the IEA, highlighting the country's talent, technology, and innovation. French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed support for welcoming emerging economies like India as full members.

Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director, described India as a "valued and indispensable partner" in shaping the world's energy future. The IEA expects India to be the largest source of oil demand growth between now and 2030, acknowledging the country's crucial role in the global energy economy.

Advertisment

Global Energy Governance and the IEA Membership Requirements

India becoming an IEA member would mark a significant change in international energy governance. As the world's most populous country, India is set to play an increasingly central role in efforts to safeguard energy security, drive inclusive energy transitions, and combat climate change.

For a country to gain full membership in the IEA, specific requirements must be met, such as being a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and maintaining strategic oil reserves equal to 90 days of the previous year's net imports. These reserves should be readily accessible to the government to handle potential global oil supply disruptions.

As India positions itself as a key player in the global energy landscape, the IEA membership would not only strengthen its commitment to a greener future but also enhance its ability to contribute to international energy policies and drive sustainable growth.

In a world where clean energy transitions, net-zero emissions targets, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels have become pressing concerns, India's bid for full membership in the IEA is a testament to its dedication to addressing these challenges and shaping a more sustainable and inclusive energy future.